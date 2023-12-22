Depot After Dark: Bettis Graduation Video, Rudolph Meme, One Year Without Franco

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete and dedicated article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

NFL Films Covers Jerome Bettis’ Graduation

Jerome Bettis graduated from Notre Dame last year. But NFL Films just released this video that takes a behind-the-scenes look at Bettis’ big day, completing the promise he made to his mother that he would one day walk across that stage.

Be prepared. It’s an emotional video. By the end of it, you might realize someone is cutting onions in your house.

Fulfilling a promise made to his mother 3 decades ago 🙏@JeromeBettis36 got emotional after finishing his last final and graduating from @notredame.#NFLFilmsPresents | @Steelers pic.twitter.com/rlrWtYwsRX — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) December 21, 2023

Mason Rudolph Meme

With Mason Rudolph officially starting this weekend, a little pick-me-up as the Steelers are stuck in an ugly and miserable three-game losing streak. Someone mocked up this photo of Mike Tomlin “talking” to Santa Claus to make his decision under center.

Let’s hope the big guy is right.

Franco Harris Anniversary

One year ago, the world lost Franco Harris, who died days before his No. 32 jersey was retired at halftime of the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception against the Raiders. The ceremony went on without him, making for one of the most emotional nights in recent Steelers’ history. Harris died in the late hours of December 20 with the news announced the following morning.

Pittsburgh came out on top 13-10 thanks to a last-second touchdown from QB Kenny Pickett to WR George Pickens.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame, which enshrined Harris in 1990, sent this tweet remembering his life earlier Thursday.

One year ago today, the world awoke to the news that the great Franco Harris had passed a way. Today, we take the opportunity to pause and remember the @steelers great, who created memories that will last forever. #HOFForever pic.twitter.com/Xgz7mOjjqy — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) December 21, 2023

Tomlin’s Odds

According to one oddsmaker, Mike Tomlin’s most likely destination in 2024 is…staying in Pittsburgh. SportsBetting.AG puts Tomlin at -500 to remain as Steelers’ head coach next season.

Making the jump to the media is the next most likely at +300, taking the year off at +400, and then coaching another team at +700. Meaning, the odds of Tomlin coaching another team next year, in the eyes of this sportsbook, is relatively low.