Colts Coach Mike Mitchell Critical Of Damontae Kazee Suspension: Rules Made By ‘People Who’ve Never Played’

With Pittsburgh Steelers S Damontae Kazee getting suspended by the NFL today for a hit that concussed WR Michael Pittman in Saturday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts, many people around the league are giving their reactions. Even Tom Brady gave his opinion. The latest person to give their opinion is a particularly interesting one.

Former Steelers S Mike Mitchell posted this on his Twitter account today.

I don’t know what to tell my safeties anymore. I guess just let them catch it. If I were a WR I would dive for every catch. That would ensure no contact and a completed pass. Playing deep safety in today’s nfl where rules are made mostly by people who’ve never played is tough. — Mike Mitchell (@iammikemitchell) December 18, 2023

“I don’t know what to tell my safeties anymore,” Mitchell wrote. “I guess just let them catch it. If I were a WR I would dive for every catch. That would ensure no contact and a completed pass. Playing deep safety in today’s nfl where rules are made mostly by people who’ve never played is tough.”

This take is particularly interesting because Mitchell is currently the assistant defensive back coach for the Colts. He is in that locker room and has as much reason as anybody to be upset with the hit that knocked one of his team’s star players out of the game. He clearly disagrees with the rules and the decision to suspend Kazee.

Mitchell was known for a big hit or two during his time in Pittsburgh and even sounded off on the NFL’s rule updates during his time with the team in this video posted on Stadium’s YouTube channel.

“I signed up to play full-speed contact football, and we’re not doing that,” said Mitchell. “I feel like I gotta ask the guy, ‘hey are you ready for me to hit you right now’ before I hit you, and that’s crazy. I’m gonna mess around and get hurt trying to protect an offensive player because he’s running an over route…Your quarterback shouldn’t have threw the ball messed up.”

This is along the same lines as what Brady said in his reaction earlier. The rule changes in the NFL have allowed quarterbacks to throw reckless passes that put their receivers in harms way. Defenders, under the current NFL rules, have very little they can do other than let the play happen and tag them down.

Here is the play in question.

Damontae Kazee hit on Michael Pittman that got him ejected #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/wFqAMXDMCT — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) December 17, 2023

Michael Pittman Jr. was in the process of completing a catch that would have been good for about 25 yards and a first down. It is a difficult position to be in for a safety. The NFL is going to call a penalty on that every time in this era, but it would not be received well if he just let it happen and tagged Pittman down, as the rule book would prefer.

Kazee and his agent are preparing to appeal the suspension. If he doesn’t win, he will have to sit out the remainder of the season, including any possible playoff games.