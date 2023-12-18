Report: Damontae Kazee Preparing To Appeal Suspension

Shortly after news broke that Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee was suspended for the rest of the season, which includes the playoffs if the Steelers were to sneak in, following a hard hit on Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. Saturday that led to his ejection, Kazee is planning on appealing the suspension.

According to a report from CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson, Kazee is preparing to appeal the suspension.

I'm told #Steleers S Damontae Kazee is preparing to appeal his suspension for the remainder of the regular season without pay & potentially the postseason for being in 'repeat violation' of rules set forth to protect players. Kazee's agent Ron Butler responds here to me: "I… pic.twitter.com/P5gxOrmzNd — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) December 18, 2023

Anderson, reporting on Twitter, stated that Kazee’s agent, Ron Butler, responded to her inquiry and stated that most of Kazee’s five suspensions this season were rescinded after appeal, and that he’s not a repeat offender.

“I want to bring light to the situation of defensive players who are in a position feeling like they have to make plays to keep their job, but also not having any intent to injure. This is the most I’ve dealt with fines since I’ve been an agent,” Butler said to Anderson regarding the appealing of the suspension. “I understand they’re trying to clean up the game, but at this point it’s a bit extreme. As for the notion of Kazee receiving a harsher punishment for being a ‘repeat violator’ you have to remember most of his fines that were assessed this season got rescinded after appeal.

“So we have to be careful about that classification and narrative.”

Prior to the suspension handed down Monday by NFL Vice President of Football Operations Jon Runyan, Kazee had been fined five times for $11,806 for each offense.

According to Butler, in his response to Anderson, Kazee had all but one fine from the NFL rescinded. He was last fined against the Cincinnati Bengals on the road in Week 12 for a hit on tight end Irv Smith II with 2:32 left in the first quarter.

Kazee lowered his head into Smith, who was being tackled at the time, leading to a big hit from the physical safety. The play was not flagged, but later led to a fine, something that’s happened to Kazee multiple times this season.

On Saturday against the Colts, Kazee had a big hit on Pittman Jr. on an errant pass from quarterback Gardner Minshew. The play looked bad, which led to Pittman being knocked out of the game with a concussion. The play was flagged as well, and Kazee was ejected, marking the second time in his career he has been ejected from a game.

Back in 2018 while with Atlanta, Kazee was ejected for a hit on Carolina quarterback Cam Newton while sliding.

According to the press release from NFL communications regarding Kazee’s suspension, “Any appeal will be heard and decided by either Derrick Brooks or James Thrash, the hearing officers jointly appointed and compensated by the NFL and NFLPA to decide appeals of on-field player discipline.”