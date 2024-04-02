2024 Stock Watch – S Damontae Kazee

Player: S Damontae Kazee

Stock Value: Down

Reasoning: After logging 772 snaps in 14 games last season, it’s unclear what Damontae Kazee’s role is in 2024. The Pittsburgh Steelers released Keanu Neal, but signed DeShon Elliott, a more obvious strong safety. The moves seem likely to relegated Kazee to a rotational or sub-package role in his third season in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers originally signed Damontae Kazee as safety depth in 2022 behind Minkah Fitzpatrick and Terrell Edmunds. He filled that role well, enough for the team to re-sign him on a better two-year contract. He split time with Keanu Neal starting next to Fitzpatrick last season, but now appears likely headed for the bench.

Or at least if not the bench, then a lesser role. Kazee’s versatility is an asset, and the Steelers have an affinity for three-safety packages. Right now, they lack depth at cornerback, particularly for slot defenders, which is to Kazee’s advantage.

One thing going for him is the fact that he has four interceptions since signing with the Steelers in 2022. Pittsburgh likes defenders who can take the ball away, and he’s at least shown that. Interestingly, he hasn’t forced and fumbles despite having one or two every year prior to signing here. He did recover two fumbles in 2023, though, for four total takeaways in addition to his two interceptions.

The problem is Kazee is a boom-or-bust performer. He plays on instinct, but sometimes those instincts get him in trouble. Either he guesses wrong or he lacks the playmaking ability to complete the play he had in mind.

Despite that, he doesn’t have a high missed tackle rate—instead, he more often takes himself out of position to attempt a tackle in the first place. And now with DeShon Elliott signed, the Steelers likely believe they have a more stable, less combustible option.

Aside from that, Elliott is clearly more physical while showing capabilities in coverage. Kazee is not without physicality, but he simply lacks the size the Steelers wan. It’s one of the reasons Fitzpatrick spent so much time in the box last season. They likely feel that affected his ability to make plays, and that Elliott is a better counter for that reason.

