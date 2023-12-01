Cardinals Week 13 Friday Injury Report: Two Cornerbacks Among Four Players Ruled Out

The Arizona Cardinals have ruled out four players ahead of their Week 13 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, including CB Starling Thomas V, CB Antonio Hamilton and WR Michael Wilson. The Cardinals’ secondary is going to be limited, as Thomas started for Arizona in Week 12 and Hamilton has appeared in 10 games with 27 tackles and an interception. G Elijah Wilkinson was also ruled out for Arizona with a neck injury. NFL Insider Adam Caplan posted the report on Twitter.

WR Marquise Brown missed his third straight day of practice with a heel injury and is listed as questionable for the game on Sunday. TE Trey McBride is also listed as questionable, although he did log his second straight limited practice with a groin injury. DT Kevin Strong was also limited with a knee injury, while S Jalen Thompson (ribs) and S Joey Blount (knee) were limited too. Strong, Thompson and Blount are all listed as questionable.

WR Zach Pascal also missed his second day of practice for a personal matter, and he was listed as questionable as well.

For Arizona, the areas of weakness with injuries are in its secondary, with two defensive backs questionable and two ruled out, and at receiver. Brown hasn’t practiced all week, Wilson’s already been ruled out, and now Pascal is questionable as he deals with a personal matter. It could be a short-handed Cardinals team on Sunday.

For Pittsburgh, only DL Montravius Adams has a game status designation, as he is questionable. That means that S Minkah Fitzpatrick will return for the Steelers, playing for the first time after missing the last four games with a hamstring injury.