Steelers Week 13 Friday Injury Report: Montravius Adams Questionable, All Others Expected To Play

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their final injury report of the week ahead of Sunday’s Week 13 game against the Arizona Cardinals. And it looks pretty good for the first day of December. According to the team, only one player is carrying a game status heading into the weekend. NT Montravius Adams (ankle) is questionable after being limited during today’s practice. He practiced in full the previous two days.

The only other Steeler limited today was CB James Pierre (shoulder) but he does not have a game status and he’s expected to play. FS Minkah Fitzpatrick again practiced full and doesn’t have a game status. He will return to the lineup against the Cardinals.

WR Calvin Austin III (ankle) was a full participant for the first time this week and has no game status either, meaning he will suit up. There was some question about his status heading into the week. DL Cam Heyward (groin) and QB Kenny Pickett (ankle) were also full today. WR Diontae Johnson also returned full after being sent home sick Thursday. He will also play.

Steelers Friday Injury Report

DNP

None

Limited

NT Montravius Adams (ankle – questionable)

CB James Pierre (shoulder – no game status)

Full

QB Kenny Pickett (ankle – no game status)

WR Allen Robinson II (rest/foot – no game status)

WR Diontae Johnson (illness – no game status)

FS Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring – no game status)

DL Cam Heyward (rest/groin – no game status)

Fitzpatrick will play in his first game since injuring his hamstring in Week 8 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Who starts opposite of him is a little less clear. It could be veteran Damontae Kazee, whom Mike Tomlin praised on Tuesday, or Trenton Thompson, more of a strong safety type coming off a great game against the Cincinnati Bengals, nabbing his first career interception.

Even if Adams does play, he may no longer have a starting role. Rookie NT Keeanu Benton has excelled over the last month, and it’s difficult to see him playing only the fraction of snaps he was prior to Adams’ Week Nine injury.

The Cardinals are dealing with multiple key injuries, including several to their secondary. It makes Pittsburgh a heavy favorite going into this game.

The Steelers and Cardinals kick off Sunday at 1 PM/EST at Acrisure Stadium.