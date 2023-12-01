Broderick Jones Believes Corners, Safeties ‘Don’t Want To Tackle’ Najee Harris And Jaylen Warren

So far this season, the running back duo of Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren has been quite productive for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The two are a great complement to each other, a pseudo-Thunder and Lightning pairing in the backfield for the Black and Gold.

At times this season they’ve taken turns putting together impressive showings in the run game, helping the Steelers get to 7-4 on the season.

For rookie right tackle Broderick Jones, there’s not much of a difference in blocking for the two despite the different running styles. All that matters though is taking care of the defensive front to get Harris and Warren into the second level where they can take advantage of cornerbacks and safeties who don’t exactly want to tackle the Steelers’ standout duo.

Appearing on the 102.5 WDVE Morning Show Friday with host Randy Baumann, Jones broke down the mentality of blocking for Harris and Warren.

“We lean on both of those guys to do their part. We [the offensive line] don’t try and look at another position without doing our job first, you know? We’re trying to get our job finished first. We’re trying to open those lanes for ’em. We’re trying to make it easy for ’em. And once they get to the second and third level, it’s game on for them because they’re two powerful runners,” Jones said of Harris and Warren, according to audio via the show’s podcast page. “They’re fast, they’re physical. So when they get on those corners and those safeties, they don’t want to tackle people like Jaylen and Najee, who’s a huge back. Jaylen, who’s so compact and he can just run through anything.

“He can run through a break wall. People don’t want to tackle that. If we take care of the four down linemen and the linebackers at once, they get past that, it’s game on for them. So we just try and let them work as best they can.”

The Steelers are leaning on the backfield duo and have been rewarded over the last month as the run game has taken off. Warren has been the star of the show more often than not, rushing for 101 yards and a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers, and then 129 yards and a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns in Week 11.

Then, it was Harris’ turn in Week 12 against the Bengals. He rushed for 99 yards and a touchdown, imposing his will against the Cincinnati defense.

There really isn’t much of a difference in blocking at this point when it comes to who is in the backfield getting the football. The offensive line is performing really well, taking care of the defensive fronts on a consistent basis. Then, when Harris and Warren get into the second level, it’s game on, much like Jones says.

Defensive backs don’t want to tackle Warren and Harris in space. Both are physical, punching runners. They have combined for 90 forced missed tackles on the season, based on charting done here at Steelers Depot.

Now, in December, the Steelers have a favorable schedule coming up and will look to continue to impose their will against defenses through the run game. There should be more cornerbacks and safeties in the coming weeks who don’t want to tackle Harris and Warren at this rate.