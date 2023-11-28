Film Room: Najee Harris Bullies Way To Season-Best Performance Against Bengals

In recent weeks much of the attention in the backfield for the Pittsburgh Steelers has centered on second-year sensation Jaylen Warren, and rightfully so.

But as the weather continues to turn and December is upon on, that focus should be shifting back to third-year running back Najee Harris, especially after his best performance of the season in Week 12 on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals.

As the weather gets colder and the conditions gets worse, Harris gets better and better, wearing down defenses. He did that on Sunday against the Bengals, rushing for 99 yards an a touchdown on 15 carries. In fact, 38 of his 99 rushing yards came in the fourth quarter Sunday as he fully wore down the Bengals’ defense, leading to an explosive run and another 13-yard run as well, helping the Steelers put the game away.

For the fourth straight game, the Steelers rushed for 150+ yards. Harris was a big part of that, bullying his way to a season-best performance. He graded out at a season-best 77.5 overall from Pro Football Focus on the day, including an 83.7 as a runner, which was third-best in the NFL in Week 12.

The initial eye test showed that Harris had a great day, but what does the All-22 show? Let’s dive in.

Harris started off the day quietly, seeing just three touches in the first two drives of the game for the Steelers offensively. But it was a touch on a second and 18 that seemed to jumpstart Harris’ strong day.

Facing a second and 18 after a sack of quarterback Kenny Pickett, the Steelers called a draw play to Harris to try and get some yardage back, setting up a more manageable third down.

Though Harris gained just five yards on it, it got him into the mindset of getting downhill quickly, dishing out punishment. Good jump-cut here in the hole to get around the linebacker, setting up tight end Pat Freiermuth’s block nicely.

Harris recovers nicely after a stumble and is able to pick up five yards, setting up a third and 13 after forcing two Cincinnati defenders to tackle him. Next play, Pickett ripped a 29-yard dart to Freiermuth to move the chains, converting the third and long.

Pittsburgh’s drive ultimately stalled due to a Warren fumble, but Harris got going with that draw play.

That downhill mindset came through on his fourth carry of the game.

This is just an incredible run by Harris. It’s all effort, all heart.

Harris is the epitome of what it means to be a Pittsburgh Steelers’ running back. He fights for every blade of grass on the field, has a never-say-die attitude, too. He refuses to go down on first contact and wants to make defenders feel Simon every touch.

You won’t ever have to question his effort or heart. This is an awesome rep here from the third-year running back. All-out effort. Pat Freiermuth with the assist, too.

This 20-yard run started a big day for Harris.

Quick trap game here with right guard James Daniels. The thing that stands out is Harris’ urgency in pushing the line of scrimmage, making it an emphasis to get downhill in a hurry, running well behind his 240-pound frame.

Earlier in the season that wasn’t always the case, but something has clicked in recent weeks with Harris. He’s back to running how he did in the second half of the season in 2022. That’s a scary development. He was a force in the second half last season and really wore down defenses. He’s starting to do that again.

Good job here of putting his foot in the turf and getting downhill. Look at the Bengals needing to gang-tackle, too. He requires multiple defenders to bring him down. That can wear on teams.

The Steelers’ new co-offensive coordinators in Eddie Faulkner and Mike Sullivan helped Harris have that downhill mentality even when running out of the gun, utilizing pistol against the Bengals.

That helps create that downhill momentum in the run game, and Harris took nicely to it, hitting the hole hard and fast downhill, picking up a handful of yards, running between double teams from Dan Moore Jr. and Isaac Seumalo, and tight ends Connor Heyward and Freiermuth.

Hopefully we see more of that from the Steelers in the run game down the stretch.

There was a good urgency that Harris had with the rock in his hands.

He pressed the line of scrimmage and was decisive, sticking his nose in there, ensuring he got downhill and took what the defense gave him.

Again, he made sure defenders felt him, too. That can be so draining for defenders, especially when dealing with a running back the size of Harris.

Not my favorite play to utilize Harris on, but he made it work thanks to his run style.

Giving him the football on a quick toss where he’s working laterally isn’t using him to his strengths, but once he gets a head of steam he’s a problem for the Bengals. Look at the way he finishes the run.

That’s exactly what he brings to the table as a member of the Steelers. Powerful runner.

Shortly after that run on the quick toss, Harris punched in his touchdown from 5 yards out.

He makes a defender miss in the hole and reads the play right, running behind rookie tight end Darnell Washington’s block to find pay dirt.

Though a flag was initially thrown on the play against Washington for holding, the flag was picked off, allowing the touchdown to stand.

Great job behind the line of scrimmage to win one-one-one against safety Dax Hill, forcing the missed tackle to get into the end zone. He has to win in those situations and he did in a big way, leading to the Steelers moving in front, 10-7.

Then, in the fourth quarter he closed out the game in style.

Great blocking up front here from Washington, sealing the defensive back outside, giving Harris a lane. Though Dan Moore Jr. isn’t quite able to get to the linebacker, Harris again wins in the hole, racing past linebacker Germaine Pratt leading to the 22-yard gain.

What I love about this run is at the end Harris dishes out punishment along the sideline, rather than stepping out or attempting an ill-advised hurdle.

Right after his 22-yard run, Harris officially put the game away for the Steelers, ripping off a 13-yard run. That run also put the Steelers over the 400-yard mark, giving them their first 400-yard game offensively in 58 games.

This was a great run from Harris. He didn’t see much open in front of him, but he didn’t panic, trusted his eyes and saw the cutback lane.

Once he saw it he put his foot in the turf and took off, outrunning the Bengals’ defender to the corner, gaining 13 yards and finishing with a nice stiff-arm at the end, leading to teammate Darius Rush chirping from the sideline at the Bengals’ defensive back.

He might not look like the most explosive back with the ball in his hands, but Harris is now tied for the league lead in 20+ yard runs this season with 12. That’s quite the improvement from last season.

Harris is quietly having a good season overall, even if the raw numbers aren’t there in an eye-opening way. He put together a great day Sunday against the Bengals and appears poised for a strong final stretch of the season.