Bizzaro World: Antonio Brown Encourages George Pickens To ‘Control That Frustration’

When you compile a list of NFL players to take meaningful advice from, former Pittsburgh Steelers WR Antonio Brown likely is near the bottom of that list. After all, Brown’s downfall as a player in the NFL has been well-documented. His trade from the Steelers to the Las Vegas Raiders after the 2018 season put into motion a string of events that got him released from Las Vegas. He signed with New England but got released during the season due to allegations of sexual and personal misconduct. Those led to Brown getting suspended eight games in 2020 for violating the league’s personal conduct policy and signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He played half of the season, going on to win his first Super Bowl with Tampa Bay.

We all remember Brown’s infamous blowup on the sidelines against the New York Jets during the 2021 season, literally leaving the game in the third quarter after getting into an argument with head coach Bruce Arians. He was cut from the team after that debacle and has been out of the league ever since.

Talking to fans on a Spaces chat on his X Page, Brown spoke about several topics concerning the 2023 Steelers including his support of QB Mason Rudolph and how he thinks QB Kenny Pickett has all the tools to be a successful NFL quarterback. Brown also spoke about second-year wide receiver George Pickens and his visible frustration with the offense and his lack of involvement, encouraging Pickens to better control his emotions.

“I love those guys who want the ball because they want to be great,” Brown said. “But you gotta be able to control that frustration because you don’t want the quarterback to get stressed out by you and then not want to put you in a position that you desire to be in. The whole thing about being frustrated when playing football [is] because you want to be the reason you win but you don’t want to deteriorate that frustration and make other guys feel a way because you want to be special or be great.”

Brown is probably the last person that should be talking about controlling his emotions and handling his frustration on the football field, but his overall point does carry a lot of weight. Pickens, much like Brown, has that alpha dog mentality when it comes to the wide receiver position, desiring to get the ball and be the guy to help his team be successful on offense and win football games. Still, when Pickens has been phased out of the offense or has been taken away in coverage by the opposing defense, he’s allowed his emotions to get the better of him, sulking on the sidelines and actively expressing his frustration on failed plays where he didn’t get the football.

Brown sees this behavior as a potential issue between Pickens and his quarterback, putting stress on the passer. Brown goes so far as to offer advice to Pickens based on what he used to do as a member of the Steelers, actively planning with Pickett as well as the coaching staff on how he can stay involved when opposing defenses try to minimize his impact on the game.

“I advise GP to go talk to Pickett, go talk to [Mike] Tomlin, go talk to the offensive coordinator and get you a play box so when stuff breaks down or the game not going well, you can still be involved to do what you desire to do and that’s help the team win,” Brown said. “So it just all starts with leadership, communications and being on the same page with the people around you because you’re only as good as the people around you.”

For all of Brown’s warts off the field, he was the ultimate competitor on it. He possessed a tireless work ethic that was unparalleled, catching hundreds of passes each day on the JUGS machine after practice as well as conditioning his body to become the best wide receiver in football. Brown’s process of having Pickens take initiative and speak with Pickett, Tomlin, and OC Eddie Faulkner is sound. Coming up with various ways to help the team when being the defense’s focus also is important, and we’ve seen that with Pittsburgh moving Pickens into the slot where he’s made some big plays this season.

Brilliant 3-8-PIT 37 4Q throw by Kenny Pickett to George Pickens on the slot fade versus Mike Hilton as part of the shock concept out of 3×2 empty. Great use of right arm by Pickett. Buckett drop by KP8. #Steelers #NFL 👍 pic.twitter.com/8ufcR4TTtF — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) November 27, 2023

Pickens may only be in his second season, but he is the Steelers’ most talented wide receiver and has been treated as such by the opponents. If Pickens desires to become that dominant receiver he can be, it will require more leadership from him and taking that initiative to be on the same page with his quarterback as well as the coaching staff. Coming up with fallback options and planning ways to get him involved or to serve as a decoy could do this offense wonders as well as help Pickens take that next step to becoming the playmaker he can be in Pittsburgh.