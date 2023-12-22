Bengals Sign DT Domenique Davis To 53-Man Roster, Elevate Pair To Active/Inactive Roster

Ahead of Saturday’s Week 16 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Cincinnati Bengals made a trio of roster moves Friday afternoon.

The Bengals signed defensive tackle Domenique Davis off of the practice squad to the 53-man roster. Cincinnati also elevated wide receiver Shedrick Jackson and cornerback Sidney Jones IV to the Active/Inactive roster, the team announced.

We have made the following moves:

-Signed DT Domenique Davis off the practice squad to the active roster. -Elevated WR Shedrick Jackson and CB Sidney Jones IV from the practice squad to the active roster for tomorrow’s game at Pittsburgh. 🔗: https://t.co/G4hL7LuaRs pic.twitter.com/H1ob7iDzRM — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 22, 2023

Davis, an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina-Pembroke, spent the first 14 games of the season with the Bengals on the practice squad.

Davis, a first-year player out of the University of North Carolina at Pembroke, spent the first 14 games of the season on the team’s practice squad. The Bengals recently lost star defensive tackle DJ Reader to a serious leg injury, landing him on Injured Reserve. Davis played 107 snaps in the preseason for the Bengals, grading out at a 57.5 overall from PFF, including a 45.2 in run defense and a 75.7 as a pass rusher.

Davis generated nine pressures and a sack in the preseason for the Bengals.

Jackson, an undrafted free agent out of Auburn, has appeared in two games with the Bengals. He was previously elevated against the Houston Texans on Nov. 12 and the Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 16. He had one target against the Ravens.

Jones, who has spent time with the Seattle Seahawks, Jacksonville Jaguars, Philadelphia Eagles and Las Vegas Raiders in his career before spending the season on the practice squad with the Bengals, has appeared in 57 career games with 27 starts. He has 154 career tackles and four interceptions as a former second-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Washington.

The Bengals also recently lost cornerback DJ Ivey for the season, so Jones provides experienced depth at the position while Jackson can fill his role on special teams.