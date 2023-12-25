Announcers For Steelers Week 17 Game Against Seahawks Revealed

The Pittsburgh Steelers will play the Seattle Seahawks on the road next Sunday as part of Week 17 action and that game will be shown on FOX. The announcers for that game in Seattle will be Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, and Shannon Spake. Albert made that announcement early in the fourth quarter of the Week 16 game between the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings.

Albert and his crew are allegedly receiving that assignment in Week 17 because of the location of this year’s Winter Classic NHL game, which is being played on Monday, January 1, 2024, in Seattle. That game will feature the Vegas Golden Knights playing the Seattle Kraken.

Albert is scheduled to provide the play-by-play call for the outdoor matchup alongside commentary from Eddie Olczyk, with Brian Boucher at ice level for TNT. The Winter Classic broadcast will also include on-ice interviews from Darren Pang and additional reporting throughout T-Mobile Park from Jackie Redmond.

Sunday will mark the third Steelers game this season that will be broadcasted by FOX. Previously, the Steelers Week 1 and Week 7 games against the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams, respectively, were broadcasted by FOX. The game against the 49ers was in Pittsburgh while the game against the Rams was in Los Angeles.

All-time, the Steelers are 1-7 in games played in Seattle against the Seahawks and their last win there came in Week 8 of the 1983 season, a 27-21 victory. Since then, the Steelers are 0-5 in games against the Seahawks in Seattle. The Steelers need to win their final two games to greatly improve their chances of making the playoffs. They are currently 3-point road underdogs to the Seahawks.