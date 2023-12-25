Steelers Open As 3-Point Road Underdogs To Seahawks For Week 17

The 8-7 Pittsburgh Steelers will play the 8-7 Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 17 and that Sunday afternoon game will get underway at 4:05 p.m. ET. With Week 16 action starting to slowly wind day on this Sunday, the Seahawks are currently installed as consensus 3-point home favorites over the Steelers, according to the Vegas Sports Information Network. The point total line for that contest is currently 40.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

The Steelers are coming off a big 34-11 Saturday home win over the Cincinnati Bengals and that was the most points they have scored all season and their largest margin of victory as well. Steelers QB Mason Rudolph completed 17 of his 27 total pass attempts in that win over the Bengals for 290 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Both of his touchdown passes went to WR George Pickens, who caught four passes in the game for 195 yards. That was Rudolph’s first start of the 2023 season as well.

In the Seahawks’ Sunday win against the Tennessee Titans, they had to come from behind late to get it accomplished. Seahawks QB Geno Smith led the offense on a 14-play, 75-yard drive for the go-ahead touchdown with 57-seconds left in regulation time. That touchdown, a 5-yard pass from Smith to TE Colby Parkinson, put the Seahawks ahead 20-17. They then held on for the victory.

In the Seahawks’ Week 16 road win, Smith completed 25 of his 36 total pass attempts for 227 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. WR Tyler Lockett led the Seahawks in receiving against the Titans with eight catches for 81 yards. RB Kenneth Walker led Seattle on the ground in Week 16 with 54 yards on 16 total carries against the Titans.

Defensively for the Seahawks in Week 16, LB Bobby Wagner led the team with 11 total tackles. He also had one of the unit’s six sacks in the Sunday road win against the Titans. The seahawks defense did not register any takeaways against the Titans on Sunday, however.

The Steelers versus the Seahawks series has been played 20 times in total to date (including one postseason game), with each team winning ten times. The last meeting between the two teams happened in Week 6 of the 2021 season. That game, a 23-20 overtime win by the Steelers, took place in Pittsburgh. The last game played between the two teams in Seattle was in 2015, a 39-30 Seahawks win.

All-time, the Steelers are 1-7 in games played in Seattle against the Seahawks. The Steelers last win in Seattle came in Week 8 of the 1983 season, a 27-21 victory. Since then, the Steelers are 0-5 in games against the Seahawks in Seattle. Steelers HC Mike Tomlin is 3-2 against the Seahawks all-time and 0-1 against them in games played in Seattle.