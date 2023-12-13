‘A Guy I Enjoy Playing With’: Minkah Fitzpatrick Praises High-Motor Nick Herbig

The potential drop-off from star outside linebackers T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith to rookie Nick Herbig might be a bit concerning on paper, but on the field, players aren’t all that concerned about a potential drop-off because of the development of Herbig in his rookie season.

That includes star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Speaking with reporters Wednesday from the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on the South Side, Fitzpatrick stated that Herbig is a guy that he enjoys playing with, and praised the Wisconsin product for the effort and energy he brings to the defense.

“Herbig’s a guy that soon as he got here, he’s made a lot of splash. He’s made a lot of plays. I think he had a few sacks in the preseason. He’s a guy that’s gonna be in the right position, high motor, high energy, and that’s the type of guys that I’ve been playing with,” Fitzpatrick said regarding Herbig, according to video via the Steelers’ YouTube page. “He loves the game. He has passion, he makes plays and he’s celebrating with people and running around having fun.

“So he’s a guy that I enjoy playing with, for sure.”

High praise there from Fitzpatrick. Accurate praise, too, most importantly.

Since coming to the Steelers as a fourth-round pick out of Wisconsin, Herbig has been quite the addition. He burst onto the scene in the preseason with a handful of sacks, dominating the competition right away with his athleticism and work ethic.

Though there were questions about his fit as a true outside linebacker for the Steelers due to his size and arm length, Herbig quickly put those questions to rest with his play. That play has earned attention and praise from teammates, and Fitzpatrick is the latest.

If Watt and Highsmith are unable to go, plenty of attention will fall on Herbig. He stated Wednesday he was born ready for the opportunity, and he has shown that in limited action so far this season with five pressures in 56 pass rush reps. He has two sacks on the season and had a key forced fumble in the loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Saturday on the road against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15 could be his first career start.

He has the support of his teammates and coaches, and the belief that he can play at a high level.