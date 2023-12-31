2023 Week 17 Steelers Vs. Seahawks Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers are on the road in one of the most hostile stadiums in the league. Lumen Field, the home of the Seattle Seahawks, is known for its deafening crowd noise and will present serious challenges to the Mason Rudolph-led Steelers offense. Both teams are 8-7 entering the day. The winning team will have a great shot at the playoffs while the losing team will be heavily reliant on other teams to get in with one week remaining in the season.

Rudolph will be starting his second game in a row for the Steelers even though QB Kenny Pickett is mostly healthy and available to play. Another win for Rudolph will create some uncomfortable decisions in Pittsburgh for the final week of the season. The Steelers enter this game without ILB Elandon Roberts, S Minkah Fitzpatrick, and S Trenton Thompson. They will once again be without their top three inside linebackers and their top four safeties, and will be reliant on Myles Jack, Eric Rowe, and Patrick Peterson to maintain their level of play from last week.

The Seahawks will be missing a few notable players on their roster as well. OT Jason Peters, S Jamal Adams, LB Frank Clark, and DE Mario Edward are all unavailable and a few more key players are questionable dealing with injuries.

Steelers Inactive:

QB Kenny Pickett

S Minkah Fitzpatrick

S Trenton Thompson

CB Darius Rush

OT Dylan Cook

ILB Elandon Roberts

DL DeMarvin Leal

Seahawks Inactive:

DE Mario Edwards

T Jason Peters

LB Jordyn Brooks

RB Kenny McIntosh

OG McClendon Curtis

OT Raiqwon O’Neal

CB Kelvin Joseph

Lots of mirrored/spacing in pass game. Like to get Metcalf #2 in the slot. Run game. Walker and Charbonnet are powerful with burst. Zone/Zorro motion in run game. Get funky looks. RB offset, TEs sidecar. Odd formations. Smith run threat. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) December 31, 2023

Coverage isn't just old C3. Mix things up, though they are primarily zone. Secondary can hit. Playaction may be tough to pull off. DBs with good eyes. Alert wide rushers on 3rd downs. Dual 3Ts + Wide 9s. Colts gave o-line fits with these looks. Ends can give up contain though. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) December 31, 2023

The Seahawks won the coin toss and elected to defer. The Steelers and Mason Rudolph will start with the ball.

START OF GAME

The opening kickoff resulted in a touchback.

1st and 10, Najee Harris up the middle for 4 yards. 2nd and 6, Harris up the middle again for one yard. 3rd and 5 with the crowd roaring at Lumen Field, Rudolph went through his reads and found Diontae Johnson who turned away from his first defender and gained 13 yards.

1st and 10, Jaylen Warren spun out of contact and stiff armed for extra yards.

1st and 10, Rudolph to George Pickens for 5 yards. 2nd and 5, play action and nothing there so Rudolph threw it away. 3rd and 5, on the Seahawks’ end of the field, Rudolph escaped pressure and hit Pickens along the sideline, but he was out of bounds. 4th and 5, Tomlin has the offense out on the field, but called timeout. Offense back on the field, Rudolph in shotgun, targeted Pickens deep along the left sideline and Riq Woolen knocked it away.

Geno Smith and the Seahawks take over from the 41 and the Steelers give up their field position advantage early.

1st and 10, incomplete intended for Metcalf with Heyward and Benton getting involved at the line of scrimmage. 2nd and 10, Kenneth Walker off left tackle for 1 yard. 3rd and 9, complete to Noah Fant for 8 yards. The punt went into the end zone for a touchback.

1st and 10, Rudolph complete to Johnson for a big gain, but he somehow pitched it back to the defender for a fumble as he was going out of bounds. If they rule he was out of bounds it will be a 43-yard gain from Rudolph to Johnson. It is under review, but the ruling on the field is a turnover. It was overturned.

1st and 10, Harris up the middle for 6 yards. 2nd and 4, Harris again for 3 yards off left taklce. 3rd and 1, Rudolph sneak with enough to convert.