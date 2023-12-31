Steelers Vs. Seahawks 2023 Week Seventeen: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2023 Week 17
Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7) vs. Seattle Seahawks (8-7)
Kickoff: 4:30 p.m. ET, December 31, 2023
Site: Lumen Field (68,740) • Seattle, WA
Playing Surface: Field Turf
TV Coverage: FOX (regional)
Announcers: Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (analysis), and Shannon Spake (sideline)
Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)
Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Missi Matthews (sideline), Max Starks (sideline)
Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Seahawks -3.5
Trends:
Pittsburgh are 2-4 ATS in their last 6 games.
The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Pittsburgh’s last 13 games.
Pittsburgh are 2-4 SU in their last 6 games.
Pittsburgh are 4-9 ATS in their last 13 games against Seattle.
Pittsburgh are 4-2 SU in their last 6 games against Seattle.
The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Pittsburgh’s last 7 games on the road.
Pittsburgh are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games when playing on the road against Seattle.
The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 7 games against an opponent in the National Football Conference conference.
Pittsburgh are 13-6 SU in their last 19 games against an opponent in the National Football Conference West division.
Pittsburgh are 7-13 ATS in their last 20 games played in December.
Seattle are 4-1-1 ATS in their last 6 games.
The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Seattle’s last 12 games.
Seattle are 2-4 SU in their last 6 games.
Seattle are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games at home.
Seattle are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh.
The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Seattle’s last 6 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.
Seattle are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.
The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Seattle’s last 5 games played in December.
Seattle are 2-5 ATS in their last 7 games played in week 17.
Steelers Injuries:
S Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee) – Out
LB Elandon Roberts (pectoral) – Out
S Trenton Thompson (neck) – Out
QB Kenny Pickett (ankle) – Questionable
Seahawks Injuries
S Jamal Adams (knee) – Out
LB Frank Clark (not injury related – resting player) – Out
DE Mario Edwards (knee) – Out
WR D’Wayne Eskridge (ribs) – Out
T Jason Peters (foot) – Out
LB Nick Bellore (knee) – Questionable
LB Jordyn Brooks (ankle) – Questionable
WR DK Metcalf (back) – Questionable
RB Kenneth Walker (shoulder, illness) – Questionable
CB Devon Witherspoon (hip) – Questionable
Weather:
Game Release:
steelers_dec_31_2023_at_seattle-seahawks_weekly_release
Game Capsule: