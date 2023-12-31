2023 Week 17 Steelers Vs. Seahawks Live Update And Discussion Thread – Second Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers lead the Seattle Seahawks 17-14 at halftime with the Seahawks set to get the ball back. It has been mostly offense in this game with both teams gaining yards in chunks. The Steelers have mostly been finding their success on the legs of Jaylen Warren and Najee Harris who each have a touchdown and 70-plus scrimmage yards a piece.

Mason Rudolph raw passing charts first half versus Seahawks #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/GN4FsZU3Io — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) December 31, 2023

First H notes:

Mason 9/13/120

Steelers Rush 145 net

Four explosive plays Steelers

Two WR fumbles don't hurt

Nice YAC by several

Oline run blocking well

Bad snaps Mason Cole

MOF Steelers pass D getting chewed

No Steelers sacks, not enough pressure

3rdD 4-7 vs 2-4

one penalty… — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) December 31, 2023

The Steelers have 145 yards rushing in the first half and are on pace for having two 100-yard rushers. Rudolph also has 120 yards passing on 9 completions, so the balance has been good. A lot of 3rd down with manageable distance to go.

START OF 3RD QUARTER

The kickoff was returned 24 yards to the 35-yard line.

1st and 10, Geno Smith complete to Jake Bobo for 4 yards. 2nd and 6, Smith complete to Colby Parkinson for 20 yards.

1st and 10, Kenneth Walker III off right tackle for 1 yard. Abraham Lucas, the right tackle blocking T.J. Watt, was ruled out for the rest of the game with a knee injury. Their center also shaken up that last play. 2nd and 9, Smith complete to Noah Fant for 10 yards.

1st and 10, Walker bounced outside and picked up a big gain, but a hold on DK Metcalf is bringing it back. 1st and 13, a swing pass to Walker for 4 yards. 2nd and 9, Smith complete to Metcalf for 5 yards. 3rd and 4, incomplete pass sailed over Tyler Lockett. Jason Myers 43 yard attempt was good. 17-17 Even.

Godwin Igwebuike returned the kickoff to the 30-yard line.

False start called on Connor Heyward. 1st and 15, Mason Rudolph complete to Pat Freiermuth for 14 yards. 2nd and 1, Harris up the middle for 5 yards.

1st and 10, toss left to Harris for 7 yards. 2nd and 3, Warren around the right end and two stiff arms bought him enough space to gain 4 yards.

1st and 10, Rudolph complete to Diontae Johnson for 42 yards. He had to really elevate to catch the high pass, but he was wide open and ran it to a goal-to-go scenario for the Steelers.

1st and goal from the 4, Harris got stuffed for basically no gain, but the piled was pushed four yards into the end zone. 24-17 Steelers.|

How many points for this Najee TD? lolol #Steelers pic.twitter.com/xk8ciQrg3q — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) December 31, 2023

DeeJay Dallas returned the kickoff 32 yards to the 36-yard line.

1st and 10, Larry Ogunjobi and Cameron Heyward crashed into the backfield to stop the run for no gain. 2nd and 10, a direct snap to Walker and it got botched for a loss of 7 yards. 3rd and 17, complete to Fant for 13 yards, well short of the line to gain.

Calvin Austin III returned the punt 6 yards to the 21-yard line.

1st and 10, Warren up the middle for 2 yards. 2nd and 8, complete to Warren for 10 yards.

1st and 10, Warren off right tackle for 1 yard. 2nd and 9, Devon Witherspoon found Warren from behind and tackled him for a loss of 5. 3rd and 14, Rudolph complete to George Pickens for 11 yards, but short. Pressley Harvin III’s first punt of the day went 46 yards fair caught at the 14-yard line.

On 1st and 10, it looked like Watt recovered a fumble, but they called it an incomplete pass. 2nd and 10, complete to DK Metcalf for 32 yards.

Geno Smith scrambled the next play for 25 yards to end the quarter.

END OF 3RD QUARTER: 27-17 STEELERS

The Seahawks stalled out after the break and kicked a field goal. 24-20 Steelers.

1st and 10, Harris up the middle for 5 yards. 2nd and 5, Harris around the left end for 8 yards with a nice stiff arm to secure the first down.

1st and 10, Harris up the middle for 4 yards. 2nd and 6, Rudolph’s pass was batted down at the line. 3rd and 6, Rudolph dialed one up deep to Pickens who caught it by his finger tips for a 34-yard gain.

1st and 10, Warren around the left end for 7 yards. 2nd and 3, Harris around the right end and he decked the referee as he ran out of bounds for a loss of 2. 3rd and 5, Rudolph complete to Warren over the middle for 4 yards, just short of the first down. 4th and inches, Tomlin sent the offense back on the field. Rudolph sneak and he got enough.

1st and 10, Harris up the middle for a loss of one. 2nd and 11, another loss of one. 3rd and 12, complete to Warren over the middle for 5 yards. The field goal was good. 27-20 Steelers.