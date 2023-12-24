2023 NFL Week 16 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host Alex Kozora and I pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below, and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, mybookie.ag.
|2023 Week 16 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|Alex Kozora
|New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams 8:15 PM ET (THUR)
|Rams -4
|Rams -4
|Rams -4
|Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Chargers 8:00 PM ET (SAT)
|Chargers +12.5
|Bills -12.5
|Bills -12.5
|Indianapolis Colts at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Falcons -2.5
|Colts +2.5
|Colts +2.5
|Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Vikings +3
|Lions -3
|Lions -3
|Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Texans +3
|Browns -3
|Browns -3
|Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Titans +3
|Seahawks -3
|Seahawks -3
|Washington Commanders at New York Jets 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Jets -3
|Commanders +3
|Commanders +3
|Green Bay Packers at Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Panthers +5
|Packers -5
|Packers -5
|Jacksonville Jaguars at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Buccaneers -2.5
|Jaguars +2.5
|Buccaneers -2.5
|Dallas Cowboys at Miami Dolphins 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Pick’em
|Cowboys
|Dolphins
|Arizona Cardinals at Chicago Bears 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Bears -4
|Cardinals +4
|Bears -4
|New England Patriots at Denver Broncos 8:15 PM ET (SUN)
|Broncos -7
|Broncos -7
|Patriots +7
|Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs 1:00 PM ET (MON)
|Chiefs -10
|Chiefs -10
|Raiders +10
|New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles 4:30 PM ET (MON)
|Eagles -13.5
|Eagles -13.5
|Giants +13.5
|Baltimore Ravens at San Francisco 49ers 8:15 PM ET (MON)
|49ers -5.5
|49ers -5.5
|Ravens +5.5
|Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers 4:30 PM ET (SAT)
|Steelers +3
|Bengals -3
|Bengals -3
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|Bengals 23-16
|Bengals 23-20
|Week 15 Results
|7-7-2
|6-8-2
|2023 Results
|114-97-13
|109-102-13