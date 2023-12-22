Season 14, Episode 66 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers and that means recapping the team’s latest transactions, Thursday injury report, expected Friday moves and more.

What will the Steelers’ Week 16 inactive list look like and who will play where in the secondary on Saturday against the Cincinnati Bengals? We discuss those two topics early in this show. Steelers HC Mike Tomlin met with the media again on Wednesday to talk about WR George Pickens, so Alex and I make sure to recap that press conference.

In the middle of this show, Alex and I are once again joined by Jay Morrison, who covers the Bengals for Pro Football Network. Jay helps us preview the Saturday game in Pittsburgh between the Bengals and the Steelers from several different angles. At the end of the interview, Jay gives us his score prediction for the Saturday game.

If not already doing so, please follow Jay on Twitter/X at @ByJayMorrison and make sure to read his work online here: https://www.profootballnetwork.com/author/jmorrison/

Alex and I move on to provide our own preview of the Steelers Saturday home game against the Bengals and that includes us talking about offense, defense, and special teams for both teams. As usual, Alex and I close this Friday show by giving our picks for every game in the NFL this week. That includes us predicting the final score of the Steelers’ Saturday game against the Bengals.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 104-minute episode as well, and we finish it up by answering several listener questions.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Bengals Game Preview, News, Tomlin On Pickens, Week 16 Picks, & Much More

https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP3583767307

As always, we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, and they can be sent to theterriblepodcast@gmail.com, and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 66 of Season 14 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n