2023 NFL Week 14 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host Alex Kozora and I pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way.
|2023 Week 14 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|Alex Kozora
|Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bengals -2
|Bengals -2
|Colts +2
|Houston Texans at New York Jets 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Jets +3.5
|Texans -3.5
|Texans -3.5
|Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Browns -3
|Browns -3
|Browns -3
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Falcons -1.5
|Falcons -1.5
|Buccaneers +1.5
|Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Saints -5
|Saints -5
|Saints -5
|Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bears +3.5
|Lions -3.5
|Lions -3.5
|Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Ravens -7.5
|Rams +7.5
|Ravens -7.5
|Minnesota Vikings at Las Vegas Raiders 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Raiders +3
|Vikings -3
|Vikings -3
|Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|49ers -11
|49ers -11
|Seahawks +11
|Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Chiefs -1.5
|Bills +1.5
|Chiefs -1.5
|Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Chargers -2.5
|Chargers -2.5
|Broncos +2.5
|Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys 8:20 PM ET (SUN)
|Cowboys -3.5
|Eagles +3.5
|Cowboys -3.5
|Green Bay Packers at New York Giants 8:15 PM ET (MON)
|Giants +6.5
|Packers -6.5
|Packers -6.5
|Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins 8:15 PM ET (MON)
|Dolphins -13.5
|Dolphins -13
|Dolphins -13
|New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers 8:15 PM ET (THU)
|Steelers -6
|Patriots +6
|Patriots +6
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|Steelers 20-16
|Steelers 17-14
|Week 13 Results
|7-6
|10-3
|2023 Results
|100-83-10
|97-86-10