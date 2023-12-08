The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Patriots Game Recap, Future Of Mike Tomlin, Week 15 Starting QB, & Much More

Season 14, Episode 60 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the disgusting Thursday night loss the Pittsburgh Steelers had to the New England Patriots.

We jump right into our talk by going over key plays in the game on both sides of the football, the play of QB Mitch Trubisky and much more. We talk about how the Steelers still managed to be in the game at the two-minute warning and how those final two plays of the drive were pretty much unforgivable.

Should Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin have benched Trubisky in favor of backup Mason Rudolph? We discuss that question and also talk about who should start at quarterback in Week 15 against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Steelers have a new dubious stat attached to them after losing to the 2-10 Patriots, and we go over that. We also discuss the very strong comments made by S Minkah Fitzpatrick after the Thursday night game.

We discuss the pregame inactives list and the in-game injuries that happened and then dive deeper into the Thursday night game in all three phases.

Alex and I then make sure to address the state of the Steelers organization with four games remaining and then talk about the future of Tomlin in Pittsburgh.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 86-minute episode as well, and we finish it up by answering several listener questions.

