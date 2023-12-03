2023 NFL Week 13 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host Alex Kozora and I pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below, and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, mybookie.ag.
|2023 Week 13 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|Alex Kozora
|Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys 8:15 PM ET (THU)
|Cowboys -9.5
|Cowboys -9.5
|Seahawks +9.5
|Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Patriots +5.5
|Chargers -5.5
|Chargers -5.5
|Detroit Lions at New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM ET (THU)
|Saints +4
|Lions -4
|Lions -4
|Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Titans +1
|Titans +1
|Titans +1
|Denver Broncos at Houston Texans 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Texans -3
|Texans -3
|Texans -3
|Atlanta Falcons at New York Jets 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Jets +2
|Jets +2
|Falcons -2
|Miami Dolphins at Washington Commanders 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Commanders +9.5
|Commanders +9.5
|Dolphins -9.5
|Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Buccaneers -5
|Buccaneers -5
|Panthers +5
|Cleveland Browns at Los Angeles Rams 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Rams -3.5
|Rams -3.5
|Rams -3.5
|San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Eagles +3
|49ers -3
|49ers -3
|Kansas City Chiefs at Green Bay Packers 8:20 PM ET (SUN)
|Packers +6
|Chiefs -6
|Chiefs -6
|Cincinnati Bengals at Jacksonville Jaguars 8:15 PM ET (MON)
|Jaguars -9
|Bengals +9
|Bengals +9
|Arizona Cardinals at Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Steelers -5.5
|Cardinals +5.5
|Steelers -5.5
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|Steelers 22-17
|Steelers 30-20
|Week 12 Results
|8-7-1
|11-4-1
|2023 Results
|93-77-10
|87-83-10