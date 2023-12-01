The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Cardinals Preview, Coordinator Comments, Johnson Future, Week 13 Picks, & Much More

Season 14, Episode 57 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday morning show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about Week 13 for the Pittsburgh Steelers. We discuss the team’s injury report heading into Friday and how the team is expected to get S Minkah Fitzpatrick and DT Montravius Adams back on Sunday for its game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Who will be the punt returner on Sunday if WR Calvin Austin III can’t play? We address that question early in this show.

Eddie Faulkner and Teryl Austin both spoke to the media on Thursday and, as usual, Alex and I recap those two press conferences and go over the main talking points top to bottom.

What will and should happen with WR Diontae Johnson after the 2023 season ends? Alex and I hit on that topic quite a bit in this show and address the cries for the team to move on from Johnson after the season ends.

In the middle of this show, Alex and I are joined by Bob McManaman, who covers the Cardinals for The Arizona Republic. Bob gives us his thoughts on the 2023 Cardinals heading into Sunday’s game as the three of us preview the Week 13 matchup in Pittsburgh. We talk to Bob for roughly 25 minutes, and he gives us his prediction for Sunday’s game at the end of the interview.

If you’re not already doing so, please make sure to follow Bob on Twitter at @azbobbymac and please read his work online here: https://www.azcentral.com/staff/2646974001/bob-mcmanaman/.

Alex and I move on to provide our own breakdown and preview of Sunday’s game between the Steelers and the Cardinals.

As usual, Alex and I wind down this Friday show by giving our predictions for the remaining NFL games on this week’s schedule. We also give our score predictions for the Steelers’ Sunday home game against the Cardinals.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 108-minute episode as well, and we finish it up by answering several listener questions.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Cardinals Preview, Coordinator Comments, Johnson Future, Week 13 Picks, & Much More

https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP6975520224

As always, we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, and they can be sent to theterriblepodcast@gmail.com, and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 57 of Season 14 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n