With Browns Starting Rookie QB, Former Steelers OL Believes Matchup Plays Right Into ‘The Strength Of The Steelers’

Things changed rather quickly Wednesday with the news that Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was lost for the season, throwing a wrench into things ahead of the Week 11 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Now, rookie fifth-round pick Dorian Thompson-Robinson will make the second start of his career on Sunday against the Steelers.

That Browns’ change at quarterback, according to former Steelers offensive lineman Willie Colon, plays right into the strength of the Steelers entering the big AFC North matchup.

Appearing on The Carton Show Wednesday, Colon stated that with the Steelers playing an ugly style of football and liking to play low-scoring games, Sunday’s matchup falls right into their hands and gives them a real opportunity moving forward.

“This falls into the strength of the Pittsburgh Steelers. ’cause what do they do? They win ugly, right? They have no problems to make it an ugly, scrappy, low-scoring game,” Colon said regarding the Steelers-Browns matchup, according to video via The Carton Show. “So yeah, you can dink and dunk and you can make it a ground and pound. But this is what the Steelers love to do. This is falling into their hands.

“And by the way, it doesn’t help you that the Steelers’ defense, who also blitzes close to 50% of a time, it’s pressure, pressure, pressure. So they’re gonna go after him. So you talk about rallying, well they’re gonna have to save him, right? Yes, ’cause here come the Steelers. They’re looking at this like ‘Uh oh, thank you!'”

The last time Thompson-Robinson started, the UCLA product completed just 19-of-36 passes for 121 yards and three interceptions in a 28-3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. That day, the Browns had just 166 total yards. Thompson-Robinson found out he was starting that morning, but his limitations were on display in that game.

Now, he’ll have another tough matchup against Pittsburgh. Though the Steelers give up a bunch of yards, they are allowing the 10th-fewest points per game and take the football away at the highest mark in football with 18 turnovers. It’ll be a big challenge for the rookie quarterback, one that should play right into the Steelers’ hands.

Pittsburgh is well-versed in how to play the low-scoring, ugly football games. Cleveland will have to learn how to do it, starting against the Steelers with Watson lost for the season. For one week anyway, that plays right into the strength of the Steelers.