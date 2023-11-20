What Backup? RB Jaylen Warren Leads Steelers In Total Scrimmage Yards This Season

Coming into the 2023 season, it was expected that RB Jaylen Warren would operate in a complementary role to starting RB Najee Harris in the backfield after the former UDFA out of Oklahoma State had a strong rookie season in the Black and Gold. Warren totaled 77 caries for 379 yards (4.9 YPC) and one touchdown along with 28 receptions for 214 yards, playing 31% of the offensive snaps in 2022. Warren became a great change-of-pace back to Harris as a more explosive runner with a well-rounded skill set to run between the tackles as well as the pass-catching chops and consistency as a pass protector to overtake the third down role in Pittsburgh near the midway point of the season.

However, things have changed this season. The backfield has nearly become a 50/50 split between Warren and Harris as Warren has forced Pittsburgh to play him more due to his effectiveness and ability to create splash plays both as a runner and receiver. In fact, through 10 games, Warren is Pittsburgh’s leader in yards from scrimmage with 727. Warren has 80 carries on the year for 493 yards (6.2 YPC) and three touchdowns along with 34 receptions on 42 targets for 234 yards.

Let this sink in: Jaylen Warren now leads the Steelers in total yards from scrimmage with 727. #Steelers #NFL — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) November 20, 2023

Warren currently sits six rushing yards behind Harris on the year despite Harris having 48 more carries (128 to 80). Warren is also third on the team in targets behind only WRs Diontae Johnson and George Pickens as well as receiving yards, being one of Pittsburgh’s best contributors in what has been a dismal passing attack. Warren currently sits 108 total scrimmage yards ahead of Pickens (619), leading Pittsburgh in total yards from scrimmage while playing 46% of the offensive snaps (282).

Warren is averaging over 2.5 yards per snap played this season, an impressive feat from a player who has been Pittsburgh’s spark on offense the last few games. He can churn out the tough yardage running downhill with his stout, stocky frame. He also has a second gear that we saw on full display yesterday against the Cleveland Browns, getting to the corner and turning on the jets for a 74-yard house call.

Warren has been more effective than Harris on a per touch basis, and the stats as well as the film prove that. He is currently Pittsburgh’s best playmaker as the entire passing game is hampered by QB Kenny Pickett’s erratic play, relying on the running game, especially Warren, to generate big plays to keep this offense on schedule.

Warren is on pace to post 1,236 total scrimmage yards this season. That is an impressive feat for a former undrafted free agent who is considered the backup to Harris, a former first-round pick who served as a bell cow back to start his career. We’ll have to see if Warren can continue this incredible efficiency, but even dating back to last season, Warren has been impressive on a per touch basis, suggesting that even if a drop off would occur, it wouldn’t be by much.

Obviously, we want to see the rest of the offensive weapons get involved, especially in the passing game. However, if Pickett’s struggles continue and the passing attack continues to sputter, look for Warren to remain a focal point of this offense’s production moving forward with a good chance of finishing the year as Pittsburgh’s yards from scrimmage leader.