‘We Need To Continue To Get It To Him’: Kenny Pickett Lobbies To Get RB Jaylen Warren More Involved

On a day where the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense looked lethargic yet again, RB Jaylen Warren managed to provide the lone bright spot in a 13-10 loss against the Cleveland Browns.

Warren carried the ball only nine times but amassed 129 rushing yards (14.3 YPC), including a 74-yard touchdown run to begin the third quarter. Warren also caught three passes for 16 yards, amassing 145 yards of total offense on the day and recording Pittsburgh’s only two plays that went for more than 20 yards on offense.

QB Kenny Pickett was asked about Warren’s performance after the game, to which he responded that the second-year running back is a playmaker who needs to get the football in his hands.

“Yeah, we need to continue to get it to him, whether it’s a pass game or the run game,” Pickett said to the media via video from the Steelers’ YouTube channel. “The guy always makes plays, so it’s awesome to have 30 in the backfield.”

Head coach Mike Tomlin mentioned in his post-game press conference that Warren didn’t need more than nine carries in the contest, stating that he doesn’t like to second guess in hindsight of the outcome of the game and Warren’s performance. Pickett makes it clear that Warren needs to continue to get involved in the offense as a versatile playmaker who can break off long runs on the outside, work between the tackles up the middle, and operate as a pass catcher out of the backfield.

Pickett isn’t saying here that Warren needs to see more carries and touches than RB Najee Harris, who finished the game with 12 carries for 35 yards along with one catch for one yard Sunday afternoon. Rather, that Pittsburgh needs to continue to find ways to scheme up touches for Warren to continue to excel as a dynamic playmaker, just like he showed last weekend against the Green Bay Packers when he recorded his first 100-yard rushing game.

Pittsburgh has a bunch of weapons on offense that are deserving of targets and touches, but Warren is running hot, having rushed for over 88 yards in each of his past three games. He needs to be prioritized to some degree on offense as Pickett and the passing game continue to work through their struggles, seeing how the second-year quarterback throw for only 106 yards in the game. With not much else going right on offense in Pittsburgh at the moment, Warren is the one bright spot. He deservingly should see his opportunities to make an impact increased.