‘We’re Not Urinating On The Fire’: Mike Tomlin Focused On This Week, Rather Than Big Picture With Offense Moving Forward

Though the Pittsburgh Steelers and head coach Mike Tomlin made a change offensively, firing offensive coordinator Matt Canada Tuesday morning, that’s the only change moving forward for an offensive unit that has been one of the worst in the NFL in 2023.

That includes keeping quarterback Kenny Pickett as the starter despite some very poor production and results. Though the change at offensive coordinator was aimed at providing the Steelers with a spark and giving the offense a chance to correct some issues that have persisted, Tomlin isn’t looking big picture when it comes to the offense and Pickett.

Instead, he’s focused simply on Week 12 and the Cincinnati Bengals, aiming to win a pivotal game within the division.

“Man, I’m focused on this week in terms of the development of Kenny. We’re not urinating on the fire, man,” Tomlin said to reporters, according to video via the Steelers’ YouTube page. “We are getting ready to play a football game and win this week. That is the only agenda here.

“It’s not big picture and 2024 and all of that. This organization is not wired like that.”

The Steelers’ organization isn’t wired like that nor should it be. The decision to fire Canada entering Week 12 was not a move that all of the sudden throws the rest of the 2023 season into flux for the Steelers. Expectations remain the same for the team: win games and get into the playoffs.

Asked what, specifically then, he is looking for this week, Tomlin was straight to the point.

“Looking to win,” he stated.

Along the way after the change, improvement from the offense should improve, though how great or how little that improvement is isn’t clear.

But improvement has to happen, and it starts in Week 12 against the Bengals.

There’s no big-picture thought process or development plan for Pickett the rest of the season. Instead, the Steelers are focusing on the here and now, as it should be, considering the team is in the AFC playoff picture and still in a fight for the division title. Things can’t get out of whack just because of a move at offensive coordinator.

Coaches on that side of the ball might be taking on greater responsibilities week to week, which can be challenging, but the expectation day to day remains the same: find ways to win. Singularly focused. That’s the Tomlin way.

Seems like the right way in this situation, too.