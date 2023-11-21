Kenny Pickett Remains Steelers’ Starting QB, Mike Tomlin Says

There is a change at offensive coordinator. There is not one at quarterback. Though it was expected, Mike Tomlin confirmed to reporters during his Tuesday press conference that QB Kenny Pickett remains the Pittsburgh Steelers’ starter.

“Yes,” Tomlin said when asked if Pickett is still starting via the team’s YouTube channel.

Pickett has struggled and regressed this season. Through 10 starts, he’s thrown only six touchdown passes to four interceptions. His play hit a new low in Sunday’s 13-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns, Pickett finishing with 106 yards and no touchdowns. Over Pickett’s last five games, he’s tossed just one touchdown pass. His completion percentage this season has also gotten worse, falling to 60.5 after sitting at 63 percent his rookie season.

Given his poor play, there were some questions from fans and media if the team was considering a quarterback change. Speaking to reporters yesterday, backup Mitch Trubisky said he hadn’t heard anything about a change.

Later in the press conference, Tomlin was pressed why he remained steadfast in Pickett being the team’s starter. Tomlin praised his approach to the game.

“Because I work with him every day,” Tomlin said of why he’s sticking with Pickett. “I’ve been really transparent with you guys about him and his willingness to work and my experience and what that tells me. This guy will do any and everything. He works extremely hard. Just saw him a few minutes ago in the building. There’s a such thing as football justice, man. Those guys usually get what they’re looking for. And so that’s why I remain consistently optimistic about the trajectory of his growth and development.”

Tomlin later clarified he hadn’t spoken with Pickett, merely passing him in the hallway and giving him a “chin up” gesture as Tomlin went to record his TV show, which will air Saturday.

Pickett took over for Trubisky during halftime of the team’s 2022 Week Four game against the New York Jets. The following week, he was named starter. Since then, Trubisky has only played whenever Pickett was injured, most recently in the second half of Week Eight’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. On the year, Trubisky has gone 18-of-32 for 156 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

Pickett and this new-look offensive coaching staff will get their first action Sunday afternoon against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals defense has regressed this season, 21st in points per game allowed, but their front seven is still strong led by DE Trey Hendrickson and LB Logan Wilson.