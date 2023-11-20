Mitch Trubisky Hasn’t Heard ‘Anything’ About QB Change, Wants Team To Play Less Emotional

We’ve officially reached the point of QB Kenny Pickett’s career where it’s fair to wonder – and ask – about a possible quarterback change. While it’s doubtful to occur this weekend, that thought now lingers and it’ll be little surprise if Mike Tomlin is asked about the topic tomorrow, even if he responds with the classic “vote of confidence.”

If a change was to be made, the next-man-up is veteran Mitch Trubisky. But if Pittsburgh is planning on making a move, Trubisky isn’t aware of it. As tweeted by The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Ray Fittipaldo, Trubisky confirmed coaches haven’t said anything to him about shaking up the depth chart.

Mitch Trubisky said he hasn't heard anything about a QB change for this week. — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) November 20, 2023

Pickett has struggled throughout the last month. While he’s protected the football, he’s hardly made any plays, and finished Sunday’s loss not reaching 100 yards passing until the final play of the game in one of the Steelers’ worst passing outputs of the last 20 years.

Though fans may be calling for change, Trubisky is almost certain to remain the backup for the Week 12 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Meaning the offense will have to find ways to improve with Pickett in the lineup. For Trubisky, his solution is for the whole offense to eliminate the emotion and frustration players are showing.

“Getting emotional is not going to help us fix the mistakes going into this week,” he said via 93.7 The Fan. “I understand it’s an emotional game. But me being around a long time, and the other vets in this locker room, we know there’s going to be ups and downs. There’s going to be times where you make mistakes. You’ve just got to stick together, do your job.”

Got to get consistent and drop the emotional responses#Steelers Mitch Trubisky pic.twitter.com/hRSGwgPERG — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) November 20, 2023

Player frustration was evident and obvious following the 13-10 loss to the Browns. RB Najee Harris had pointed comments about the team’s struggles, saying he was “tired of this shit,” though it wasn’t explicitly clear what he was referring to. Weeks ago, WR George Pickens showed his frustration on social media after a poor performance against the Tennessee Titans.

Pittsburgh’s offense still consists of several young players adjusting to this kind of adversity. But the struggles have persisted all season with only glimpses of improvement. And over the last month, the passing game has consistently trended downward.

Signed to a two-year extension in the offseason, Trubisky may not supplant Pickett this season, who took Trubisky’s job in Week Five last year. But if Pickett’s struggles continue into 2024, there may be a time where the Steelers relent and considers a change. Though if they do, it’ll be a signal the franchise is back to the drawing board for its long-term solution at the position.