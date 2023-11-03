Watch: The Depot 180 — November 3 — Episode 366

Episode 366 — Nov. 3, 2023

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

The Pittsburgh Steelers came out on top on Thursday Night Football against the Tennessee Titans to advance to 5-3. In today’s episode I discuss some of the key factors that led to victory including the Steelers’ best rushing performance of the year, an opening drive touchdown, and a game-sealing interception. I also discuss injuries, Diontae Johnson’s first touchdown in a long time, and George Pickens being disgruntled.

