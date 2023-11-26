Watch: Najee Harris Punches In Rushing TD, Gives Steelers Lead Over Bengals

Just like that, the Pittsburgh Steelers have a lead late in the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Running back Najee Harris scored from five yards out following a block from tight end Darnell Washington, giving the Steelers a 10-7 lead late and capping a drive that started following safety Trenton Thompson’s interception, changing the game.

Pittsburgh put together an impressive drive after Thompson’s interception, driving right down the field against the Bengals. The Steelers put together a 14-play, 79-yard drive, converting three third downs in the process to cap the scoring drive, which Harris inched in from five yards out, following Washington off left tackle.

A flag was thrown on the play as Washington seemingly had ahold of Cincinnati linebacker Germaine Pratt, but the flag was picked up, giving the Steelers a touchdown and a 10-7 lead.

On the go-ahead drive, Jaylen Warren had a 15-yard catch and run, George Pickens had a 10-yard catch, and Pat Freiermuth had two catches for 17 yards, moving the chains on both receptions.

Following the drive, the Steelers have 300 yards of total offense entering the fourth quarter. The offense has some life here following the coaching change. Let’s see if it can build off the impressive 14-play drive.