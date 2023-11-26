Watch: Trenton Thompson Picks Off Pass, Ending Promising Bengals Drive

Safety Trenton Thompson is taking advantage of his opportunity with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

After making a bunch of plays in training camp and the preseason, Thompson is making plays in the regular season, too, and in big spots.

Thompson stepped in front of a Jake Browning pass in the third quarter, picking off the Cincinnati Bengals’ quarterback on a target for wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase. That end a promising Cincinnati drive, keeping the Bengals off the board deep in Pittsburgh territory.

Thompson nearly had an interception in Week 11 against the Cleveland Browns but was unable to secure the interception. This week, he finished the play.

Similar concept here from the Bengals that Thompson jumped last week against the Browns but just couldn’t finish the play. He learned from the missed opportunity and came through in a big way this week for the Steelers. He was the buzz/flat defender on the play and did a great job getting into the flat to undercut the target to Chase, making a massive play for the Steelers’ defense.

Prior to Thompson’s interception, the Bengals were on the move thanks to a 16-yard pass from Browning to wide receiver Andre Iosivas, and a 25-yard completion to Chase over Joey Porter Jr. down the right sideline.

But Thompson put an end to the drive in a big way. Now the Steelers look for a way to get points on the board offensively, trailing 7-3.