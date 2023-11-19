Watch: Jaylen Warren Rips Off 74-Yard Touchdown To Give Steelers’ Offense Life

Run the dang ball!

That should be the mantra for the Pittsburgh Steelers the rest of the season, especially after running back Jaylen Warren’s 74-yard touchdown to open the second half against the Cleveland Browns.

On a 2nd and 9, Warren took a pitch from quarterback Kenny Pickett off right tackle, picked his way to the second level and sprinted home for the touchdown, giving the Steelers’ offense, which was on life support in the first half, a breath of fresh air.

Prior to Warren’s 74-yard scamper, Pittsburgh’s the longest run on the season was 25 yards. It was the longest touchdown run for the Steelers in nine years, too.

Warren made Cleveland cornerback Greg Newsome II miss in the hole, and then was off to the races for the triple explosive play. Giving the Steelers a massive boost, he also continued his rather impressive second season in the NFL.

Prior to the carry, Warren had 19 rushing yards on three carries. His stats are much better after the 74-yard run, now sitting at 93 yards and a touchdown on four carries.

It’s now a 10-7 game with momentum clearly on the Steelers’ side of the field.