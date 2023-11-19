Watch: CB Chandon Sullivan Makes Key Play, Records INT Off Tipped Pass

The Pittsburgh Steelers defense recorded its first takeaway of the day. And not a moment too soon. Down 10-7 with the Cleveland Browns on the edge of field goal range, rookie QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s third-down pass was tipped and intercepted by CB Chandon Sullivan late in the third quarter of Sunday’s game.

Rookie CB Joey Porter Jr. had the initial coverage and contested the play, leading to Sullivan picking it off the tip before the ball could hit the ground.

It was Sullivan’s first interception as a Steeler and his first since the 2021 season.

Pittsburgh now leads the NFL with 19 takeaways this season. Unfortunately, the offense could do nothing with the chance, quickly punting the ball away. That became a 20-yard shank by P Pressley Harvin III, who has had back-to-back poor boots.

The score remains 10-7 at the end of the third quarter.