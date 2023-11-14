Tomlin’s Tidbits: Everything Else Mike Tomlin Had To Say (Nov. 14th)

Something new we’re doing for Steelers Depot. Every Tuesday is a Tomlin Tuesday, his noon press conference outlining what happened the previous weekend and focusing on the upcoming one. While we’ll write about the most notable things Tomlin had to say in separate articles, we’ll throw in a couple smaller nuggets of information in this post. A one-stop shop for the rest of what Coach T. had to say.

For the full press conference, visit the Steelers’ YouTube channel.

Before we get into tidbits, here’s everything we’ve written so far today from the press conference:

‘We’re Gonna Need More’: Tomlin Says Pickett Can ‘Certainly’ Work On Consistency And Execution

Injury Roundup: Tomlin Says Team ‘Feels Good’ About TE Pat Freiermuth, Could Play Against Browns

Tomlin: Though Steelers Haven’t Utilized Elandon Roberts In Coverage ‘Doesn’t Mean He’s Deficient’

‘Just Beginning To Write That Story’: Mike Tomlin Pleased With Growth Of Rookie Class

‘He’s Grown Fluidly And Consistently:’ Tomlin Says LB Mark Robinson Is At ‘Front Of The Line’ For Expanded Role

‘A Special Dude:’ Tomlin Gives Credit To Josh Dobbs After Success With Vikings

‘He’s Come On Like Gangbusters:’ Mike Tomlin Praises NT Keeanu Benton

Mike Tomlin: Steelers ‘Not Looking Outside The Organization’ To Find Injury Replacements

COMMUNICATION IS KEY

With the recent injuries suffered at inside linebacker to Cole Holcomb and Kwon Alexander and the absence of Minkah Fitzpatrick for the last two games, communication is something the team will need to work on throughout the week.

“Obviously we went into the game minus some significant guys, and by significant guys I’m talking about central communicators,” Tomlin said. “We will never run away from that component of it. It’s opportunities for guys to rise up and be reasons why we’re successful.”

Tomlin was also asked about Elandon Roberts wearing the green dot to field communications from the sideline to which he simply said, “undecided.” If Fitzpatrick isn’t back, it will almost certainly be Roberts.

He also mentioned that home games are more challenging when communication is stressed like it currently is for this team because the fans provide a challenging atmosphere for opposing offenses, and in turn, the defense.

PRACTICE SQUAD ELIGIBILITY RULES PROVIDE BACKUP PLAN

In the past, the practice squad had certain rules that would not allow for vested veterans to be stashed away. With that changing, it’s allowed for more game-ready guys to be stashed away for break-glass-in-case-of-emergency type of situations.

“The expanded practice squads and the rule changes have allotted for us to have guys in the ranks that are capable that have more experience than traditional practice squad positions hold,” Tomlin said. “So we’re gonna call upon that as we move forward this week.”

One great example of this is a guy like Mykal Walker, who had 107 tackles a season ago in Atlanta. Drafted in 2020 with 20 starts and 49 games played under his belt, he wouldn’t have been practice squad eligible under the old rules.

CLEVELAND’S DEFENSE WILL BE A CHALLENGE

The Steelers have made some strides on offense, even if it’s not in all areas of their game. The rushing attack has produced its two best performances of the season in back-to-back weeks, but the Browns are sure to stress that identity and will be looking to stop the run first and foremost.

“I think they’re probably playing better than anyone right now on defense,” Tomlin said. “They got an awesome collection of talent…I knew they would be elite in Week Two when we were playing them.”

He had plenty of praise for defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz as well, as he did prior to their first game this season.

“They got a quality coordinator who is experienced, who is really good at positioning those guys at taking calculated risks, at working to minimize run and running circumstances,” Tomlin said.

TOMLIN USES DEPTH CHART AS MOTIVATION FOR PLAYERS

Tomlin was asked about Jaylen Warren’s play and possibly earning a start in the future.

“You guys see the consistency in which he played he’s deserving of that,” he said. “Oftentimes I’ll rotate around in terms of who I introduce in the effort to pay respect to those that are deserving. Sometimes I’ll introduce two tight ends in an effort to pay respects to a blocking tight end when I know his contribution may be significant in a game.”

All this to say, don’t take the depth charts as gospel. Particularly for positions where guys will be rotated in and out with regularity.

“You acknowledge preparedness, you acknowledge professionalism, you acknowledge production, and sometimes it’s something as petty as a guy getting an opportunity to be introduced at a home game,” Tomlin said.