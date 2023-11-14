Injury Roundup: Tomlin Says Team ‘Feels Good’ About TE Pat Freiermuth, Could Play Against Browns

During his Tuesday press conference streamed via the team’s YouTube channel, Mike Tomlin updated the Pittsburgh Steelers’ injury situation. The most severe injury the team is facing is LB Kwon Alexander. Tomlin confirmed it is an Achilles injury. Much more positively, Tomlin said the team “feels good” about TE Pat Freiermuth, strongly hinting he will be designated to return and potentially even play in Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns.

Tomlin also said NT Montravius Adams (ankle), S Keanu Neal (ribs), and FS Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring) will be monitored throughout the week, leaving the door open for all to play in Week 11.

“Feel good about Pat Freiermuth. We’ll watch him go through the week, look at the quality of his work and the amount of it and how he feels. And let that be a determining factor,” Tomlin said. But feel good about his potential availability.”

Tomlin on injuries: Feels good about Muth this week and will see where week goes watching him. Keanu Neal (rib), they will be watching him. Kwon Alexander is out with Achilles injury. Montravius Adams working through ankle and Minkah is battling back from hamstring still, will be… — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) November 14, 2023

Alexander was injured in the first quarter of Sunday’s win over the Green Bay Packers, rupturing his Achilles tendon while changing directions in coverage in the end zone.

As you would probably expect, the Kwon injury non-contact and happened with him trying to cut back in coverage. Top of the screen in EZ. Here is to him healing fast.🙏 #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/BG8jOIVAwu — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) November 13, 2023

Alexander is likely to soon be placed on IR, opening up a spot on the team’s 53-man roster, though Tomlin did not indicate when that move could officially be made.

“Kwon Alexander obviously is out with an Achilles injury,” he said. “I’ll have more information when we decide what course we’re going to take and when. I’m sure in the upcoming days there.”

Also without LB Cole Holcomb, the Steelers are thin at inside linebackers. Elandon Roberts assumed an every-down role to finish out the Packers game and will play significant snaps going forward in addition to wearing the green dot. Second-year LB Mark Robinson will also see a big role, best suited to play the run. The team is also likely to call up LBs Tariq Carpenter and/or Mykal Walker from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Browns. Tomlin hinted as much during his press conference. Carpenter was elevated to the Active/Inactive roster for the Packers game, logging one tackle on special teams.

Freiermuth has not played since Week Four due to a hamstring injury. He attempted to return in Week Seven but aggravated the injury and was placed on IR. Now, it sounds like his 21-day window to return will open tomorrow and he’ll practice with the team. He could be activated to the 53-man roster on Saturday, similar to what happened with WR Diontae Johnson coming off his hamstring injury.

Neal suffered a rib injury on his interception return in the fourth quarter and did not return to the game. Tomlin said the team will be “watching him” and see what direction his health points in later this week. He was replaced by Trenton Thompson in dime packages for the Steelers’ final defensive drive. Fitzpatrick was injured in the first quarter of their Week Eight loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. He has not practiced since.

“Mon Adams has an ankle injury he’s working through,” Tomlin said. “We’ll see what that does to his availability. Minkah’s battling to come back from a hamstring. Same thing.”

Adams suffered his ankle injury on the first snap of the team’s Week Nine win over the Tennessee Titans. He didn’t practice at all last week. Pittsburgh will release their first injury report tomorrow.

The Steelers face the Browns this Sunday at 1 PM/EST in Cleveland.