‘Just Beginning To Write That Story’: Mike Tomlin Pleased With Growth Of Rookie Class

Nine games into the 2023 season, the rookie class of the Pittsburgh Steelers is shaping up to be quite an impressive one.

Key players like offensive tackle Broderick Jones, cornerback Joey Porter Jr., defensive tackle Keeanu Benton, tight end Darnell Washington and outside linebacker Nate Herbig are making an impact for the Steelers, who sit at 6-3 on the season.

A handful of them look like legitimate building blocks for the Steelers moving forward, while others continue to settle into their roles and are making plays when given the opportunity.

The growth and development of the rookie class has been fast and furious, and it’s pleased head coach Mike Tomlin.

“I think they’re just beginning to write that story, to be quite honest with you. We’ve really been intentional about integrating them into play,” Tomlin said to reporters Tuesday during his weekly press coference, according to video via the Steelers’ YouTube page. “Because oftentimes man, this journey that is the NFL season is a long haul for a rookie. You think the preseason games are not significant, but for a rookie man, every time they step into a preseason stadium, it’s the biggest game of their life. And so they play really three tough significant games before the season even starts.

“And so, we understand that and we want them to be guys on the rise in the significant moments when we need them at the end of the season. We want ’em to be arrow-pointed-up type people.”

So far, that looks to be the case.

Jones, whom the Steelers traded up to land in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, has grabbed hold of the starting right tackle job after being inserted into the lineup two weeks ago. He’s been a key component in the Steelers’ run game getting on track and taking over games against the Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers. He’s allowed just two pressures in two games at a new position, too, and is the second-highest graded offensive tackle in the rookie class to date.

Porter looks like the next shutdown corner for the Steelers, one who not only follows top receivers but shuts down an entire side of the field. Though he still needs to develop as a tackler, Porter certainly looks and plays the part in coverage. That has been a huge boost to a Steelers defense that desperately needs that type of talent at the position.

Benton, whom Tomlin said is coming on like “gangbusters” Tuesday, might be the most impressive of the bunch. He looks like the next great Steelers defensive lineman and is becoming a major talking point for fans and media as he continues to impress. He recorded a career-high seven tackles Sunday against Green Bay and added two more pressures, continuing to flash as a high-level pass rusher on the interior.

Then there’s Washington and Herbig, both of whom are providing the Steelers with good reps. Washington has handled himself well from a blocking perspective after stepping into the starting lineup for Pat Freiermuth in recent weeks, while Herbig has garnered the trust from coaches to give T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith blows throughout games.

The Steelers might have slow played some things with rookies, but it seems that they handled it the right way and are now seeing the way they handled the rookies paying off, especially down the stretch.

“We’ve been thoughtful and intentional about their growth and development. You guys have asked a lot about that and the trajectory and our mindset and all of that. You’re looking at it; it’s their time,” Tomlin added regarding the rookie class. “If they’re capable, we need them. The attrition component of the battle, the journey oftentimes dictates it.”

A handful of the rookies have gotten their opportunities not only for their growth and development in practice daily, but they’ve taken advantage of opportunities due to injuries, with Jones getting a look at left tackle with Dan Moore Jr. hurt, and then moving to right tackle to take over for Chukwuma Okorafor, who was benched due to disciplinary issues.

Benton got into the lineup early with Cameron Heyward’s injury and has run with the increased snaps, while Porter got a chance with Levi Wallace banged up.

It’s all coming together for the Steelers’ rookie class. The arrow is pointing up and the youngsters are contributing in a big way for the Steelers, who continue to win.