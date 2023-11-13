‘He’s Just A Born Nose’: Brian Baldinger Impressed With Keeanu Benton’s Performance Against Packers

Over the last few weeks, Pittsburgh Steelers rookie defensive lineman Keeanu Benton has started to see more and more snaps.

With those snaps has come more production from the second-round pick out of Wisconsin.

In the last three weeks, Benton has played 30 snaps against Jacksonville, a season-high 48 against Tennessee, and then 45 against Green Bay, not to mention a season-high nine snaps on special teams on Sunday in the 23-19 win over the Packers.

He’s settled in nicely in the NFL, and now his talent is starting to take over. It was quite evident against the Packers, especially for NFL Network and Audacy analyst Brian Baldinger. Jumping into the tape Monday morning, Baldinger highlighted Benton on a handful of a plays for a video on Twitter, praising the young defensive lineman for his performance against the Packers.

“What a game by rookie defensive tackle Keeanu Benton; every phase of the game,” Baldinger, according to a video from his Twitter page. “…He’s just a born nose. What a day for the rookie out of Wisconsin.

It was quite the day for Benton. Against the Packers, Benton recorded a career-high seven tackles in the four-point win. Controlling the line of scrimmage throughout the day, he put together some dominant reps against a good interior offensive line of the Packers led by center Josh Myers and guards Jon Runyan Jr. and Elgton Jenkins.

Benton never blinked in the matchup. That’s becoming the norm with him.

As his role increases, so too does his production and overall impact.

He’s already impressed this season as a pass rusher, flashing quick hips and serious explosion. That showed again against the Packers, as Baldinger highlighted. His power at the point of attack is eye-opening too, and he’s already fitting into the Steelers’ culture on the defensive line, running to the football like former position coach John Mitchell preached for years, and has had that carry over into the tenure of current position coach Karl Dunbar.

Benton had a great rep in the third quarter chasing down Packers running back Aaron Jones on a screen play, taking advantage of linebacker Elandon Roberts slowing things up just enough in space to allow help to arrive. Benton was the first one there, running from the far hash to the other numbers, getting Jones on the ground.

The Steelers really seem to have found their next building block along the defensive line long-term. That’s a credit to not only the scouting staff and the coaching staff but to Benton as well. He’s come on strong and there looks to be no real point of slowing down anytime soon.