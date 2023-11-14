‘He’s Come On Like Gangbusters:’ Mike Tomlin Praises NT Keeanu Benton

The theme of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ rookie class? The toothpaste isn’t going back in the tube. Whether it’s CB Joey Porter Jr., OT Broderick Jones, and now NT Keeanu Benton, they’re not giving up their starting spot. Benton is coming off another stellar performance against the Green Bay Packers, impacting the run and pass game.

Speaking with reporters during his Tuesday press conference, Tomlin praised the job Benton’s done.

“He’s come on like gangbusters,” Tomlin said via the Steelers’ YouTube channel. “Every week, he’s getting better. You can’t deny that. And it’s an awesome thing because we need it.”

Benton finished Sunday’s game with six total tackles and two quarterback hits. His ability to collapse the interior of the pocket has had hidden results, creating sacks for outside linebackers in each of the last two weeks. Sunday, his ability to push the pocket led to T.J. Watt’s sack off the edge. But arguably his most important play of the game was an open field tackle on a screen to RB Aaron Jones, chasing the ball towards the numbers and possibly preventing a touchdown. Instead, the Packers ultimately settled on a field goal.

From the "plays you shouldn't forget about" department. Elandon Roberts and Keeanu Benton making sure this screen goes nowhere. Roberts beats the block, Benton hustles for the tackle. Could be a TD otherwise. Benton's effort is one of his top traits.

Over the last two weeks, Benton has been playing starter snaps with NT Montravius Adams out due to an ankle injury that he suffered on the first snap of Week Nine’s win over the Tennessee Titans. He played 48 against the Titans and 45 against the Packers, his two-highest snap counts of the season.

Even when Adams returns, it’s hard to see Benton giving up his starting spot. Pittsburgh’s run defense has looked much better the last two weeks, in large part due to DL Cam Heyward’s return, but Benton has improved his technique and anchor against the run. Benton is also a loose and fluid pass rusher and though he needs to round out his game and add a power rush, his ability to bend the edge and corner is impressive for a man of his size and for the nose tackle position that he plays.

It’s required a bit of a patience, but the Steelers’ rookies are meeting the high expectations they carried coming out of the draft when they were “graded” among the best classes. And Benton might be having the best season of them all.