Tomlin: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Montravius Adams ‘Working Hard’ To Have Chance To Play Against Bengals

It’s been a busy Tuesday morning for the Pittsburgh Steelers as a change was made to the offensive coordinator position. Changes could be coming to the lineup, too, with the return of two key defensive pieces.

According to head coach Mike Tomlin, who spoke to the media Tuesday, star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and defensive lineman Montravius Adams are “working hard” to have a chance to return to action Sunday in Week 12 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

“Minkah is working hard to be a component of this week’s plan, as is Mon Adams. In both cases, we’ll be thoughtful of their participation and levels of participation,” Tomlin said to reporters, according to video via the Steelers’ YouTube page. “As we get later in the week, we’ll let the amount of that participation and the quality potentially be the guide as far as their ability.”

Fitzpatrick has missed the three weeks after being injured early in the Week Eight loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars at home. Since then, Fitzpatrick has not practiced, and that includes all three practices last week leading up to the matchup against the Cleveland Browns. Though he is working hard to be a component of the game plan this week, Fitzpatrick first has to return to practice, which will start on Wednesday as the Steelers start to prepare for the Bengals.

Without Fitzpatrick in the lineup, the Steelers have called upon veterans Damontae Kazee and Keanu Neal, though Neal went down in Week 10 with a rib injury after an interception against the Green Bay Packers and is currently on Injured Reserve. The Steelers have since leaned on Trenton Thompson at safety. He made his first start for the Steelers against the Browns in Week 11.

Adams was injured in the Week Nine Thursday Night Football matchup against the Tennessee Titans and has missed the last few weeks with an ankle injury. That’s led to more playing time for rookie Keeanu Benton and veterans Armon Watts and Isaiahh Loudermilk along the defensive line, though the return of Cameron Heyward that same week mitigated the blow of losing Adams.

Should both Fitzpatrick and Adams be able to return to the lineup, it would be a big boost for a defense that has had to carry the load for the Steelers this season. Pittsburgh is coming off a strong performance against the Browns in Week 11 and will need another strong performance in Week 12 against the short-handed Bengals as the offense undergoes a significant change.