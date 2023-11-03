DT Montravius Adams Injured In Steelers-Titans Game

Update: Per Dale Lolley of Steelers.com, Adams is back on Pittsburgh’s sideline with his ankle taped.

Montravius Adams back on the sideline with his ankle taped up. Looks like he'll return for Steelers — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) November 3, 2023

Pittsburgh Steelers DL Montravius Adams came up limping after a roughing-the-passer penalty against OLB T.J. Watt and has been ruled questionable to return with an ankle injury, per Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten.

#Steelers NT Montravius Adams Sr. sustained an ankle injury and his return is questionable to tonight's game. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) November 3, 2023

While the injury wasn’t shown on TV, Adams left the game, and his status was quickly updated. The injury happened on Tennessee’s second play from scrimmage.

Adams’ injury makes the return of Cameron Heyward that much more important for the Steelers, and it could lead to more snaps for rookie NT Keeanu Benton. We’ll see if Adams will be able to return to the game later. Breiden Fehoko is the other nose tackle on Pittsburgh’s roster, but he is inactive tonight.

Adams has been playing well this season, and he’s a pretty big loss to the middle of Pittsburgh’s defense. But Benton has been impressive this season, and if he’s able to earn more snaps he could impress and make the most of the opportunity. Pittsburgh’s run defense hasn’t been good this season, and going up against Derrick Henry tonight, the interior defensive line will need to be solid.