‘A Lot Of Respect For That Combat Sport’: Steelers Draft Three Former H.S. State-Champion Wrestlers

Mike Tomlin is certainly a fan of wrestlers. The Steelers took three former high school wrestling standouts in the 2024 NFL draft: Zach Frazier, Payton Wilson and Logan Lee.

Frazier was the first one selected of the three in the second round, filling the Steelers’ gaping hole at the center position. Tomlin even touched on his wrestling background Saturday in his post-draft press conference.

“He’s a tough competitor. He was an instant contributor in Morgantown,” Tomlin said. “He’s got an awesome background from a ready perspective, a high school wrestling champ and [I’ve] got a lot of respect for that combat sport.”

Frazier was an exceptional high school wrestler and racked up a record of 159-2 over four years at the 285-pound mark. He was a four-time heavyweight champion.

When you watch Frazier play, you can tell that a lot of his grit and toughness can be in part attributed to his time as a wrestler. He never gives up on a play and often is seen on tape making the second effort to really shove defensive players into the ground.

Having this wrestling experience on the offensive line is valuable, as it even helps with things like reacting to defenders’ specialty moves and keeping a steady and solid base.

On the defensive side of the ball, Wilson was one of the best wrestlers in the state of North Carolina while in high school. He won the 220-pound state championship as a junior, going 43-0 over the course of the season.

“Wrestling instills a lot into you,” Wilson said in his NFL Scouting Combine interview, via transcript. “When it comes to football itself, hand-fighting, I think if I can get my hands on you, you’re coming to the ground.”

Wilson has such a high motor and is a plus-athlete for his position. He has a unique blend of speed, as well as the power and aggressiveness he was able to hone through wrestling.

Lee wasn’t recruited as a defensive lineman — he was recruited by Iowa as a tight end — but was told he had to make the switch before arriving on campus. Football wasn’t Lee’s only sport in high school; he was also a wrestler. In his post-pick press conference, defensive line coach Karl Dunbar touched on this fact — and why he thinks it’s such a valuable experience for players to have.

“I just think guys with the wrestling background, they come in with balance and body control,” Dunbar said. “And when you play in the interior, whether it be an offensive lineman or defensive line, the wrestling background really helps you because of what you go through.”

Lee was one of the best wrestlers in the wrestling-crazy state of Iowa in high school, winning two state championships. His first was as a sophomore in the 220-pound weight class, and his second was as a senior in the 285-pound weight class.

I watched Lee pretty closely at the Shrine Bowl and had an interview with him there. The first thing that stood out to me — and what motivated me to keep watching him all week — was his hand speed. He’s not the biggest guy in the world, and he’s rarely going to bull rush an offensive lineman. But through all the reps I watched, Lee time and time again made offensive linemen pay with a quick move using his hands. You could see the wrestling tendencies when he used moves like that.

Casual NFL fans will hesitate to call linemen great athletes. But anyone who can excel in two sports the way Frazier, Wilson and Lee did is not only a great athlete but an exceptional one in my book.