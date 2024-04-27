New Steelers DL Logan Lee ‘Blessed’ To Be Member Of His Childhood Team

It’s not often that someone gets to fulfill a childhood dream of playing for their favorite team, but new Pittsburgh Steelers’ defensive lineman Logan Lee gets to do that now.

Lee, who grew up a Steelers fan in Illinois, is the newest member of the Steelers after Pittsburgh selected him at No. 178 overall.

In a short video posted to the Steelers’ YouTube page following his selection, Lee stated that he’s “blessed” to be a member of the organization and can’t wait to get to work.

“What’s up, Steelers Nation? This is Logan Lee. I just wanted to say that I am blessed beyond all measure,” Lee said in the video, via the Steelers’ YouTube page. “I’m super excited to be a part of this team and I look forward to getting to work.”

Lee grew up a fan of the Black and Gold and even told Steelers Depot at the 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl that his favorite player of all time is Mel Blount, which is certainly a player out of left field for the 24-year-old defensive end.

But that’s how deep his Steelers fandom runs.

Now a member of the Steelers as key depth in the trenches defensively, Lee measured in at 6053, 281 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine, though he bulked up to 295 pounds for the Iowa Pro Day. His 32 1/2-inch arm length is a slight concern, especially when it comes to what the Steelers historically like at the position, but he plays with good hand usage and power and was a very productive college player.

While at Iowa, Lee recorded 158 career tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss, and 9.0 sacks. Last season, he recorded 55 tackles, 5.5 tackles for a loss, and three sacks.

Steelers defensive line coach Karl Dunbar stated Saturday that Lee fits the “Steelers mold” due to his versatility, play style, and maturity along the defensive line, which is high praise from the veteran position coach.

After wearing it at Iowa, he gets to remain in the Black and Gold, which is pretty cool for him and his family. Hopefully, he can carve out a role and become a key depth piece for the Steelers moving forward defensively, creating his own name in Steelers lore.