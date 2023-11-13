The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Packers Game Recap, Kwon Alexander Injury, ILB Solutions, & Much More

Season 14, Episode 48 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday morning show, Alex and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Sunday afternoon home win against the Green Bay Packers.

We start by going over the Week 10 inactive list and then recap the two Saturday practice squad elevations that the Steelers made.

The Steelers had a significant injury on Sunday as ILB Kwon Alexander has now been lost for the season due to a reported Achilles injury. We recap that injury and go over the options the Steelers have when it comes to the inside linebacker position on the heels of the team losing Alexander and Cole Holcomb for the season in back-to-back weeks.

As usual, Alex and I get deep into recapping the Steelers Sunday game. We start on the offensive side of the football and discuss the running game and the major success the Steelers had in that phase against the Packers. We then talk about the lack of a passing game that the offense had on Sunday and go over the play of QB Kenny Pickett. We talk about a few key offensive plays on Sunday as well. We also discuss third-down stats as part of our offensive side of the football discussions.

Alex and I then talk about the play of the Steelers defense on Sunday against the Packers. We go over the unit allowing eight explosive plays on Sunday in addition to the two key takeaways the unit had in the red zone. The great Sunday play of CB Patrick Peterson is discussed, and we also make sure to talk about the lack of a pass rush the Steelers defense had against the Packers. Additionally, we go over some surprising snap counts from Sunday’s game.

We address special teams play during this episode as well.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 84-minute episode, and we get to a several listener emails to close out the show.

