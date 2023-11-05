‘That’s How You Gain That Household Name:’ Patrick Peterson ‘Extremely Proud’ Of Joey Porter Jr.

Joey Porter Jr. made his second career start against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football and was relied on to do something Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers don’t often ask of their corners. Most corners are stuck to one side for the game either playing on the right or the left, but in this game Porter followed the Titans’ top weapon, DeAndre Hopkins. In fact, he requested to follow Hopkins. He did so successfully, allowing just one reception for 17 yards to Hopkins in his coverage. They had him in press coverage shadowing a potential future hall of fame wide receiver and he outperformed expectations.

Joey Porter Jr. lined up against DeAndre Hopkins on 26 of 36 routes (72.2% shadow rate), aligning in press coverage on 20 routes (76.9%). Hopkins caught just 1 reception for 17 yards on 5 targets with Porter as the nearest defender.#TENvsPIT | #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/AxDVjlubmY — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 3, 2023

Current CB Patrick Peterson and former Steelers’ CB Bryant McFadden discussed this matchup and what it means for Porter’s young career on the All Things Covered podcast.

“I already knew… what the matchup was going to be. And I was just extremely proud… for him to have that opportunity,” Peterson said. “Because like I told Joey, you know, in camp and OTAs like… this car is going to be yours soon. They gonna give you the keys soon.”

Porter has been on the ascent working his way from a handful of snaps per game to what is now an opportunity to be the full-time starter at one of the corner positions for the Steelers. It really started with his impressive play in the second half of the Baltimore Ravens game in Week Five capped off by a game-saving interception. Some injury issues for Levi Wallace gave him his first career start after the bye in Week Eight against the Jacksonville Jaguars and now he figures to be a permanent fixture in the secondary for years to come. Peterson reflected on the parellels of his early career and being hungry for those premiere matchups against top flight receivers.

“If you want to set yourself apart from other guys, you look those types of matchups in the eye. That’s how you gain that household name. That’s how you gain respect from your peers ’cause you are running to the challenge, not from it.”

Peterson seems to be gladly taking the role of mentor to a young ascending talent and shared some tips with Porter on the type of receiver he was up against in Hopkins.

“I had the opportunity to have matchups against DeAndre Hopkins… throughout my career. And just give a little nuggets… of my experience how it was when I was going up against him. You know D-Hop is a very physical receiver. He’s going to handfight all the way down the field.”