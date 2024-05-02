Bryant McFadden Says His ‘Explosive Playmaker’ Source Is ‘Third Or Fourth Party’ With No Direct Steelers Connection

Former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Bryant McFadden made Twitter waves Monday when he tweeted that Omar Khan, the Pittsburgh Steelers GM, was “very close” to a deal for an explosive playmaker. Making the media rounds the last two days, Khan poured cold water on the idea, saying the team isn’t on the verge of acquiring anyone.

Now, McFadden is revealing more about what he’s heard. Though there’s plenty he’s not willing to say. And hearing him explain it more, the less promising his initial tweet sounds.

Appearing on 93.7 The Fan Wednesday evening, Bryant McFadden outlined what he’s heard. I’ll just bullet-point the answers from what Koll asked.

1. McFadden said it’s “potentially” a wide receiver.

2. McFadden said it’s “potentially” someone on a roster instead of a free agent.

3. McFadden said his source is a friend who works in the NFL and not someone with direct ties to the Steelers.

“It was information that I received through a friend who is very, very involved in the NFL,” he told Koll. “I didn’t talk to anybody from the Steelers, I didn’t talk to Omar, nothing like that. It was someone who had been involved in a lot of conversations. Basically, it was a third or fourth party.”

4. McFadden expects someone to be added to the offense by September.

“I think once the season starts, there will be a new face on the offense. An experienced player.”

5. He was not told one name but a list of potential additions.

6. He believes no one should’ve taken his tweet to heart.

Based on all that information, the report and speculation lose plenty of credibility. McFadden made clear he’s not in the insider business, especially after seeing the reaction to his tweet, which doesn’t sound as accurate as initially conveyed.

“I’m not an insider, nor do I want to be an insider…that’s too much attention.”

The Fan’s Andrew Fillpponi said earlier today he privately talked to McFadden who confirmed it was a receiver, it was someone on a roster, and the deal was still very much in play. It’s a much different tone than when McFadden was on live radio. So either Filliponi is exaggerating or McFadden isn’t as confident when his message is being aired as it is on a private call.

Though the NFL is unpredictable, and the Steelers’ offseason has proven it can quickly take new twists and turns, it doesn’t seem like a sudden move is likely. And it’s hard to see it being one of the top names floated to Pittsburgh like the 49ers’ wideouts Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel. One Denver reporter says Courtland Sutton isn’t on the block and any rumors over Seattle’s DK Metcalf have really been just that–rumors.

Bryant McFadden has found out that reporting news requires more ironclad information and often more than one source. And if you tease big news like that and it doesn’t happen, Steelers fans will let you know about it. McFadden says he didn’t make up the report for clout, and he should be believed. I find that scenario highly unlikely. But a second-hand source isn’t enough to take the announcement to Twitter.

Sometimes, it’s better to patiently wait like the rest of us. I’m all for the little guy, the non-Schefters of the world, breaking news. That’s awesome. But when you can’t publicly commit to a position, roster status, or name, that’s a tweet best left unsent. Based on all we’ve heard from McFadden over the last two days, whatever could happen isn’t nearly as imminent or likely as initially framed.