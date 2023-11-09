Teryl Austin Confident In ‘Tough’ Mark Robinson Giving Steelers Good Reps With Opportunity At ILB

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without veteran linebacker Cole Holcomb for the rest of the season after the gruesome knee injury suffered against the Tennessee Titans in Week Nine. Now, they might be without veteran linebacker Elandon Roberts in Week 10 against the Green Bay Packers. Roberts went from a limited participant in practice with a knee injury Wednesday to missing practice Thursday.

Roberts’ uncertain status could lead to a major opportunity for second-year linebacker Mark Robinson.

Robinson has played just four defensive snaps this season for the Steelers with all four coming in Week Three on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders. He’s played just 48 career snaps defensively, so an expanded role could be seen as a bit concerning for an inexperienced linebacker.

Steelers’ defensive coordinator Teryl Austin doesn’t see it that way. Speaking with reporters Thursday during his weekly media session, Austin spoke highly of Robinson.

“I feel confident in Mark in giving us some reps that we want,” Austin said, according to the transcript provided by the team. “Mark is a great kid, great guy, tough, so I feel confident Mark will have an opportunity to get in the game and have an impact on the game.”

Robinson has been praised by his coaches and teammates for his work ethic and ability to prepare leading up to games. Based on how things are shaping up from an injury standpoint leading up to the matchup against the Packers, Robinson might get an opportunity to show just how far he’s come in the last two years while developing under the watchful eye of the Steelers.

Even with the opportunity in front of him, Robinson stated earlier in the week he isn’t getting too far ahead of himself. After seeing the Steelers’ injury report on Thursday, with Roberts missing practice one day after being a limited participant, Robinson should start getting ahead of himself.

It’s looking more and more like that opportunity is in front of him, and that his time is coming. Based on some of the reps he provided late in the 2022 season against the run, it’ll be exciting to see him out on the field defensively in extended action for the first time in a little less than a year to see just how far he’s come in his growth and development.