Steelers Week 10 Thursday Injury Report: Cam Heyward Goes Backwards, Elandon Roberts Sits Out

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their Thursday injury report ahead of Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers. Four players failed to practice, and they’re four key defensive names: FS Minkah Fitzpatrick (Hamstring), LB Elandon Roberts (Knee), NT Montravius Adams (Ankle), and DL Cam Heyward (Groin).

Steelers Thursday Injury Report

DNP

FS Minkah Fitzpatrick (Hamstring)

LB Elandon Roberts (Knee)

NT Montravius Adams (Ankle)

DL Cam Heyward (Groin)

Limited

None.

Fitzpatrick was also held out of Wednesday’s practice due to the hamstring injury he suffered in the first quarter of the Steelers’ Week Eight loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. While Mike Tomlin did not rule Fitzpatrick out of the Packers game, it would be an upset if he suited up this weekend. More likely, he could play in Week 11 against the Cleveland Browns. Keanu Neal and Damontae Kazee will act as the team’s starting safeties if Fitzpatrick can’t play Sunday.

Adams did not practice Wednesday due to an ankle injury suffered on the first defensive snap of Week Nine’s game against the Tennessee Titans. If he can’t play, rookie NT Keeanu Benton will earn the start. He played especially well in relief of Adams against the Titans.

Heyward going backwards after being limited on Wednesday is concerning. Sometimes, the Steelers have given established players, like Heyward, Thursdays off but considering the team’s long layoff and Heyward already being limited yesterday, his status is one to watch for tomorrow’s final report.

If Roberts can’t play, the team may turn to second-year ILB Mark Robinson. He’s logged just four defensive snaps on the season, but with Roberts ailing and LB Cole Holcomb out for the season, Robinson may have to step up. Pittsburgh would also likely make a practice squad elevation Saturday, bringing up either LB Tariq Carpenter or Mykal Walker.

The Steelers and Packers kick off Sunday at 1 PM/EST.