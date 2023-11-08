‘He’s Been Waiting His Turn’: Veteran Linebackers Confident Mark Robinson Is Ready For Bigger Role

When Pittsburgh Steelers LB Cole Holcomb went down with a season-ending knee injury last week Thursday against the Tennessee Titans, the door cracked open for second-year LB Mark Robinson.

Robinson had been buried on the depth chart, Holcomb, Elandon Roberts, and Kwon Alexander all playing ahead of him. Robinson was limited to just four defensive snaps on the season after seeing 44 snaps as a rookie, playing a fair amount down the stretch against run-heavy offenses. Robinson told the media that if it is his time to get more snaps in light of Holcomb’s injury, he will be ready to capitalize on them.

Pittsburgh’s veteran linebackers also appear confident in Robinson. With Holcomb on the shelf for the rest of the season, Roberts is particularly appreciative of the work that Robinson’s put in behind the scenes to be ready for when his number is called.

“Everyday he come to work ready to go,” Roberts said about Robinson via video from John Lydic’s Twitter page. “Mark prepares every week like he’s gonna be in there and we’re excited. For us, it’s not really a ‘Oh this, oh that’. Every week, Mark prepares like he’s going to be in there. So, it’s just really like second nature.”

Without Cole Holcomb for the rest of the year, LB Mark Robinson could see an increased role with the Steelers inside linebacking group. Kwon Alexander and Elandon Roberts explained why he is ready for the opportunity. pic.twitter.com/NmLf6rZYdV — John Lydic (@ENNJohnLydic) November 8, 2023

DC Teryl Austin commended Robinson earlier this summer about his diligent work ethic and dedication to improving his craft, having been a running back at Presbyterian College just five years ago. He’s worked on improving his mental processing of the game as well as his pass coverage, striving to become a more well-rounded linebacker who can contribute on defense.

“He’s been ready,” Alexander said to the media. “He’s been waiting on his turn. He’s been focused. He’s been in the playbook. He’s gonna be prepared and ready to go.”

Head coach Mike Tomlin may have poured some water on Robinson jumping right into Pittsburgh’s three-man inside linebacker rotation on Tuesday. He said that we will see more of a traditional rotation in the wake of Holcomb’s injury with Alexander and Roberts being the two primary guys getting snaps as starters. He did mention that Robinson could see some opportunity due to Holcomb’s absence, but that he shouldn’t expect the same level of involvement that Holcomb had.

To be honest, Pittsburgh should be completely okay with Robinson not jumping right into the same level of participation that Holcomb had pre-injury. Holcomb is a proven three-down player whereas Robinson is still developing as a pro, raw when it comes to reading his keys, dropping into zone coverages, and taking good angles to the football. Still, the expectation is that Robinson will see more snaps in the coming weeks. The young linebacker should be excited to get more exposure in his second season and develop more with live reps on the field.

Both Roberts and Alexander appear confident in Robinson being able to contribute in an elevated role. He’s bided his time, worked on his craft, and now the opportunity has presented itself for Robinson to show the coaching staff that he can be a regular contributor on defense.

This season and beyond.