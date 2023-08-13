Teryl Austin: LB Mark Robinson Working Hard To Be More Than ‘Just A One-Dimensional Guy’

Pittsburgh Steelers LB Mark Robinson is a fan favorite due to his hard-hitting ability, but just being able to hit hard isn’t going to help him see playing time. Last season, Robinson saw game action against run-heavy teams like the Baltimore Ravens but given his struggles in pass coverage he was often a game day inactive. Today, defensive coordinator Teryl Austin spoke on Robinson’s progression to eventually becoming a complete linebacker.

“Yeah, well, I think the progression with him has been, he’s a run-down guy, really good,” said Austin in his press conference, which was posted to Steelers.com.”He showed that last year towards the end of the year. Needed some work in his pass game and some different things and so he’s doing a better job of that. And he just continues to improve. He still makes some mistakes, like most guys do, like all of us do, but I think he’s really dialed into it and really working at trying to become a complete linebacker, not just a one-dimensional guy. And he’s got the ability to do that. So, he’s really improved in that. I think some of his coverage is, you know, there’ll be some things that are still kind of, you know, he leaves out there, but I think he’s really much further along than he was last year.”

Robinson was a seventh-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss and his progression to even make the team last season was impressive. Robinson only played one season as a linebacker in college, as he was a running back his first three years. That put him behind the eight-ball last year in training camp compared to everyone else he was competing with, yet he ended up securing a roster spot.

Because of his late transition to linebacker, it makes sense that it is taking a while for him to fully become a complete linebacker. However, even being relatively new to the position, he has shown that he is an effective run stopper, as in the last two games he started last and in which saw the most playing time, he tallying nine total tackles. Not bad for a rookie who was playing running back in college just two years earlier.

However, in 2023 the majority of NFL teams is airing the ball out on most plays, meaning a run-specialist linebacker isn’t super important. In the modern NFL, one-dimensional players aren’t very useful, especially those whose dimension means they are incapable of seeing the field against teams that aren’t run heavy. For Robinson, he needs to show that he won’t be a liability in the pass game if he wants to continue to see an increase in snaps and maybe one day become a starter.

The potential for Robinson is very high. Former Steelers LB Vince Williams is a comparison Robinson often gets, and while Williams wasn’t good in coverage, he was elite at rushing the passer and was a great run stopper. Right now, Robinson is only a good run stopper, and hasn’t flashed any elite ability in rushing the passer, meaning his coverage liability can’t be nullified by his ability to get after the quarterback.

Robinson once again looked good in his first preseason game in Year Two. Robinson saw a lot of playing time, seeing 49 snaps on defense and showed up on the stat sheet too. Robinson finished the game with six total tackles, four of them being solo showing his strong tackling ability. Robinson did not make any big plays in coverage though, with no interceptions or pass breakups. Although he was going up against mostly back ups, Robinson’s performance was encouraging as he starts off his second year in the NFL on a high note.

Robinson’s Year Two in with the Steelers won’t be make or break for him. Earlier this offseason Austin said he isn’t expecting Robinson to compete for a starting role until next season, and the move to bring in LB Kwon Alexander during training camp solidified that. This doesn’t mean Robinson is chopped liver or won’t see playing time this year, but given he is still pretty new to the position of linebacker, the Steelers are in no rush to throw him to the wolves.

There is work to do, and while Robinson is certainly improving there is still a ways to go for him to become a complete linebacker that Austin and the Steelers covet.