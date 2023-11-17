Steelers Week 11 Friday Injury Report: Three Players Ruled Out

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their final injury report of the week ahead of Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. Three players have been ruled out for the game: S Keanu Neal (rib), S Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring), and NT Montravius Adams (ankle). None of the three practiced Friday.

Limited Friday was DL Cam Heyward (groin). But he does not carry a game status into the weekend, meaning he will play. Practicing fully today were WR Diontae Johnson (thumb) and TE Pat Freiermuth (hamstring). Johnson does not carry a game status while Freiermuth is listed as questionable.

Steelers Friday Injury Report

DNP

S Minkah Fitzpatrick (Hamstring – Out)

S Keanu Neal (Rib – Out)

NT Montravius Adams (Ankle – Out)

Limited

DL Cam Heyward (Groin – No Status)

Full

WR Diontae Johnson (Thumb – No Status)

TE Pat Freiermuth (Hamstring – Questionable)

Fitzpatrick will miss his third game in a row after suffering his hamstring injury in the first quarter of the team’s Week Eight loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Neal suffered the rib injury returning an interception last week and will also sit out. Damontae Kazee and practice squader Trenton Thompson are expected to be the Steelers’ starting safeties against the Browns. Thompson logged seven snaps late in last Sunday’s win over the Green Bay Packers. He will have to be signed or elevated off the team’s practice squad tomorrow.

Though questionable, Freiermuth’s positive practice participation means he looks likely to play Sunday. Speaking to reporters, he talked as if he was suiting up. The team will need to officially activate him off IR and to the 53-man roster by 4 PM/EST Saturday.

Adams will miss his second full game after leaving two plays into Week Nine’s win over the Tennessee Titans. Rookie DL Keeanu Benton will start in his place. He’s impressed his last two outings, earning praise from teammates and coaches.

Pittsburgh plays Cleveland Sunday at 1 PM/EST.